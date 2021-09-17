Doubters Fueling Texans' Championship Hopes

Houston Texans players discussed how the doubters and noise is being used to fuel their championship aspirations...

The airwaves and newspapers may have been filled with doubters coming into the season, but the Houston Texans' players haven't let this get to them.

In fact, it's quite the opposite.

The players are using this doubt as fuel to push them forward to prove the doubters wrong. Look no further than safety Justin Reid who had the following to say on Thursday:

"I don’t think anyone of us is immune to knowing what is being said outside of the walls, not that it’s important," Reid said. "But it still feels that hunger, man, that we’ve all got inside of us."

Another player who mirrored Reid's thoughts was running back Mark Ingram who was one of Houston's most impressive performers in Week 1.

"Everyones saying this, saying that [but] we don't care what nobody say," Ingram said on Good Morning Football on Thursday. "We know that we got good players on this team."

And while their Week 1 37-21 demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars may have been enough to silence some critics and cause Jags head coach Urban Meyer to be questioning his future in the NFL (allegedly) this was far from Houston's end goal.

Ingram made it clear; This team wants to win it all.

"We believe we have a team that can be great, [that] can win games, and that can be a championship-type team, that's what we have our aspirations for man," Ingram said. "If you're not playing this game to be a champion, if you're not playing this game to be the best, if you're not playing this game to win they you're in the wrong business."

This week's game against the Cleveland Browns will be a far more accurate litmus test as to where exactly this Texans team stands in the league.

Was Week 1 simply a strong performance against a bad team? Or was it a platform from which they'll continue to improve and potentially contend down the line?

If they can keep this chip on their shoulder then don't count them out...

