Silencing Doubters: Texans RB Lindsay On 'Cute' Predictions

Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay speaks about the 'cute' predictions for their upcoming season - and his expectations.

Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay has spoken many times about playing with a chip on his shoulder. Well, by the sounds of things in 2021 he will be playing with more than a little extra motivation.

"Everybody has done their talking, their predictions, which is all cute and all and I guess that keeps everybody going for the offseason," Lindsay said on the eve of NFL Week 1. "But the good thing about football and this sport is you’ve got to go out there and showcase it. The fact is why do we play the game if we’re going to listen to what people say?

“You play the game to win, you play the game because you don’t know the outcome. You write your story, and that’s what we have to do."

This isn't the first time Lindsay has hinted at his frustration with how this team has been perceived this year. Speaking back in July, Lindsay said: "For some reason, they think we're the scumbucket.”

Lindsay himself could have a key part to play in the success of this Texans offense this year. Part of a quintet of running backs on the active roster, Lindsay and Mark Ingram are the most likely to become feature backs.

But perhaps more importantly for Lindsay, the second youngest back on the roster, this will be just his fourth season in the NFL. As such, if he can perform well in 2021 he could cement a long-term role for himself in this Texans roster as they look to rebuild over the coming years.

That being said, the focus now is on Week 1 and the Jacksonville Jaguars. And for Lindsay and the 'Houston Scumbuckets', the goal is simple.

"We want to go out there and we want to win," Lindsay said. "We want to go 1-0, and that’s all that matters."

