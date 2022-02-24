Could Texans Boost Depth With Michigan State 'Gadget Guy' Connor Heyward?

Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Does ‘Son of Ironhead’ Heyward Fit Texans?

Could the Texans add one of the most versatile players in the NFL Draft?

The Houston Texans have a lot of talent at each skill position, but there's always room for more. 

Versatility in the NFL is extremely rare, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Washington could use a guy that could play multiple skill positions and help in the run game, pass game and special teams.

Enter Michigan State's Connor Heyward.

Here's what some of our staff members had to say about Heyward:

Jeremy Brener: Heyward could go in a number of different directions in the NFL. He could become a running back, fullback, tight end or even a slot receiver. Or, he could be some combination of all of the above. '

While he may not be the most gifted prospect in this draft, Heyward's versatility should land him in an NFL camp this offseason.

I wouldn't expect any team to consider him on draft boards until the late rounds or possibly even as an undrafted free agent, but the fact he can play multiple positions and special teams makes him an intriguing prospect.

Cole Thompson: The Swiss army knife of East Lansing, teams will be intrigued when it comes to finding a home for Heyward at the next level. A offensive weapon that played several positions for the Spartans, some view him as a tight end. Other will see his projecting more as a fullback with quality speed. 

Heyward has the physical tools needed to run through the trenches with ease. He also averaged 9.3 yards per receptions and improved as an in-line blocker on the way to Michigan State's rebounding season. Teams will covet his blocking skills against linebackers and should be able to move him around the field as a chess piece. 

This is a Day 3 player that in an innovative offense could carve out a nice role at the next level. More and more, the league is looking for do-it-all players and Heyward fits the bill both in the backfield and at tight end. 

