NFL Draft: Why Desmond Ridder Models Game After Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Ridder has a "mold'' when it comes to his QB models.

University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has his model.

It's Deshaun Watson.

And we're going to review that concept without snark.

The 6-4, 215-pound Ridder, projected by some to leap from this week's 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. to a late-first-round slot in the April NFL Draft, has spent his college career showing off his dual-purpose abilities. And in that regard, yes, he can sort of be visualized as being Watson-like.

“Deshaun Watson, just from his decision making, his athletic ability,” Ridder said of his NFL playing-style role models. “Then just Ryan Tannehill. One, because of his longevity. Two, for his game management and he’s also a great player.

“Those are two of the players that I really look at to try to model my game after to be the best in the league.”

We don't know what the Houston Texans' thinking is yet regarding finding an heir to quarterback Watson; Houston maybe found that opportunity in last year's draft with third-rounder Davis Mills, who played well enough as a rookie.

Take another stab? In some ways, Ridder fits the mold of a player the Texans could take after their high first-rounder, should he somehow remain available later.

Ridder - who in his time at Cincinnati threw for 10,239 yards and 87 TDs while also rushing for 2,169 yards and 28 touchdowns - is not, obviously, talking about Watson in particular as a "role model'' in terms of issues that go beyond the field, as the Houston Texans QB remains in legal limbo as he faces 22 sexual misconduct and assault allegations.

In a different way, we could say the same with Tannehill, really; he is certainly a relative success, though at this moment - due to the Tennessee Titans' first-round playoff ouster - his star isn't exactly shining.

Can Ridder do anything in the NFL, though, along the lines of Tannehill or even Watson? Writes: Pro Football Network: "Ridder has excellent size ... moves exceptionally well as a ball-carrier. He’s not incredibly fast like a Lamar Jackson, but his long strides allow him to cover ground well ... Ridder also displays stellar change-of-direction ability. He can turn quickly to escape the pocket, and he uses his elusiveness in the open field. The mobility makes him a scoring threat.''

Ridder in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, bringing to Houston a QB to be developed ... and then to leave free to roam as a passer and a runner? The Watson trade needs to be done. Then the Mills evaluation needs to be right. Then the Texans can settle in ... maybe on "models'' that are like Watson - without being exactly like Watson.