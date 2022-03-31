Brevin Jordan Questions Miami Draft Prospect About Texans
After the departure of four-year starter Justin Reid in free agency, the Houston Texans may well be on the lookout for a safety in the draft. Perhaps they should go for a familiar face?
Texans rookie tight end Brevin Jordan attended the University of Miami's pro day on Wednesday and even posed a question to former roommate and Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden about his thoughts on joining Houston.
"I think that would be a dream come true playing with my old teammate," Bolden said. "Brevin's a great guy, he popped off the second half of the season - Houston, holla at me."
Jordan finished his rookie year with two starts in nine appearances, racking up 178 yards and three touchdowns for the Texans.
Meanwhile, Bolden made 36 college appearances between 2017 and 2022, including one year in Southern California. During that time he recorded 135 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, eight defended passes, and two interceptions.
A Jim Thorpe Award semi-finalist and All-ACC second-team member 2020, the 22-year-old made just seven appearances in his final season in Miami due to a shoulder injury.
A 6-2, 209 pound Las Vegas native, on Wednesday, Bolden said: "I know I'm the best safety in the draft," per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Bolden went on to say that he'd be happy to go by the third round in the draft, but "could fall into fourth."
The Texans currently have five picks through round four and so will have plenty of opportunities to go for Bolden - assuming Jordan's less than subtle message has been received by general manager Nick Caserio