NFL Draft: Michigan DE Hutchinson 'Feels Right' in Houston

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said Houston "felt right." Match made in heaven for the Texans?

Sometimes you arrive somewhere and it just feels right, and that was the case for Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson when he touched down in Houston.

The 21-year-old Plymouth, Michigan native will soon finish an excellent senior season with the Wolverines. The consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick recorded 14 sacks in 12 games, and will likely get drafted within the top three picks.

One of the benefits of the now Davis Mills-led Texans, currently 2-10, is that they'll likely be picking within the first couple of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

So how does Hutchinson feel about the prospect of landing in Houston? Well, he was recently in town to accept the Rotary Lombardi Award, and it's safe to say Texans fans have reason to be excited.

"When I got off the airplane, it felt right," Hutchinson said on ESPN 97.5's The Wheelhouse. "I can’t lie to you. Just the air, the atmosphere, the vibes. Houston is a good place to be. If they draft me, I’d love to play for the Texans."

Hutchinson also won the Woodson-Nagurski Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award, Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year Award and the Ted Hendricks Award this year. He would be a very welcome addition in Houston.

The Texans currently have second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard up front, leading the team with eight sacks in nine games.

However, with franchise legend J.J. Watt now with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston could do with another bona fide rusher.

Hutchinson, at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, would certainly fill that role for Houston general manager Nick Caserio's team.