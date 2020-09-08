Dream Weaver: Watt and Texans High On New D-Coordinator

The Houston Texans enter the 2020 NFL season with new play-callers in all three phases. There has been much excitement building about newly appointed defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver this preseason, something Texans defensive star J.J. Watt highlighted on Monday.

"I’ve loved working with him here so far through training camp as the defensive coordinator," said Watt. "The one thing I’ll say about Weave is that he’s been preparing for this for years, not just this year."

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has played under some of the most accomplished defensive coordinators in the NFL, namely Romeo Crennel and Wade Phillips.

As a result, when Watt talks, we listen. And his confidence in Weaver is evident.

"He’s extremely smart. He’s extremely intelligent. He works unbelievably hard," said the former Walter Payton Man of the Year. "He knows the ins and outs of everything that he’s trying to do on defense. He understands the game extremely well. He understands the players – how to motivate the players, how to get the guys excited, how to keep them motivated throughout an entire camp and now going through the season."

Weaver is a well-respected figure around the league, from both a playing and coaching perspective. Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan who worked with Weaver as a player and a coach, said "I think he'll be outstanding," describing him as someone who will be a head-coach candidate in years to come.

Ahead of this week's Thursday night season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. head coach Andy Reid also voiced his opinion on the first-year coordinator.

"Anthony Weaver is a heck of a football coach, was a heck of a player, and now he’s having a chance to coordinate," said Reid, per The Texans Wire.

Under Weaver, the Texans' defense is already undergoing changes. The defensive line looks set to feature at least two new starters in Charles Omenihu, and rookie Ross Blacklock, while the likes of defensive lineman Angelo Blackson who featured in 40% of defensive snaps the past two years has been cut.

It will be interesting to watch how this defense has changed under Weaver, and by all accounts, the changes should be noticeable.

After Houston's first scrimmage in late August, Texans head coach and general manager O'Brien was asked about his impressions of the job Weaver had done so far.

"He's coached under some really good defensive coordinators when he was D-line coach," said O'Brien. "Obviously Rex Ryan and Romeo Crennel. I think he's taken something from all of those guys and he's able to put his own stamp on it and that's what he's trying to do."

Watt also hinted at these incoming changes on Monday, stating; "He’s got great ideas and he’s got a great plan."

Hopefully, this new plan will include more aggressive and pressure heavy play, something the Texans have been criticized for, particularly in 2019. A former Baltimore Ravens and Texans defensive end himself, it would be a surprise if under Weaver the line didn't take a step forward.

Outside linebacker Jacob Martin and defensive end Omenihu are two of the players who have been frequently highlighted this camp as potential difference-makers this year, and according to safety Justin Reid, much of their improvement may be down to the work of Weaver.

"I think that our pass rush has been bolstered, especially behind Coach (Anthony) Weaver."

All the signs are positive, that the appointment of Weaver will ultimately improve this defense. Players and coaches are clearly optimistic, now it is just a waiting game to see how big of a difference-maker he can be.

Thankfully, it is now but a matter of days until we will get to see the Weaver defense first hand.