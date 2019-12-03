State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Duke Johnson Getting His Touches In The Offense Is a Must for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

When the Houston Texans made the deal for running back Duke Johnson during training camp, they were looking for the change of pace back that could do it all. Head coach Bill O'Brien had been pursuing Johnson majority of the off-season and when the Cleveland Browns finally agreed to part ways with Johnson, the price of a conditional fourth-round selection that has already turned into a third-round pick for the upcoming draft. 

This season, Johnson is setting career high's entering week 14 averaging 9.8 yards a reception and 5.2 yards a rush. 

Every game that Johnson has scored a touchdown this season, the Texans have four wins to show for it. Johnson has shown he can be a matchup nightmare for defenses, and against the New England Patriots, he had five receptions for 54 yards and a score that opened up the game for the offense. 

With a talented back like Johnson, O'Brien and offensive coordinator have a skilled player that helps the scheme but, more importantly, is better than most linebackers that attempt to cover him in space.

When asked if Johnson is a product of the offense or just a good football player, O'Brien thinks it is both. 

"I think it's definitely both," O'Brien said of Johnson's success. "I think that's a good question that you're asking, but in the NFL, there's definitely a lot of scheme and strategy, and then there's a lot of matchups."

The more touches for Johnson usually translate to good things for the Texans offense. On Sunday's night's win over the Patriots, he had 14 total touches for 91 total yards and a touchdown. 

Johnson's ability to make defenders miss is a vital part of his game and makes him dangerous as a runner and pass-catcher. 

"Duke has made some plays for us this year," O'Brien continued. "I think that Duke has improved every week as far as what we're asking him to do and what his role in the game is. I thought last night, I think he had 14 touches, and I thought that was good, and I think that he made some plays, made the touchdown play, made other plays. It was a good night for him."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney Never Wanted to Leave Houston Or Play for the Miami Dolphins

Patrick D. Starr
0

Seattle Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney talked to NFL.com's Mike Silver about his exit from the Houston Texans and never wanting to leave the team that drafted him.

A Host of Houston Texans Give Back During The Thanksgiving Holiday

Patrick D. Starr
0

Mike Adams, Tyrell Adams, Jon Weeks, Whitney Mercilus, Justin Reid and D.J. Reader all gave back to their local communities during the Thanksgiving holidays.

Vernon Hargreaves III: "It Feels Good To Be Wanted" By The Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr
1

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is happy to be playing meaningful football once again and most importantly feel wanted.

Johnathan Joseph Continues to Rewrite the NFL Record Books While Being a Positive Presence For The Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

Rewriting the NFL record books, Houston Texans Johnathan Joseph continues to make his presence felt on the field and inside the locker room.

Tytus Howard Long-Term Health Remains the Texans Priority

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans had to shut down Tytus Howard for the season due to his knee injury but they liked what they saw from him during his rookie season.

Report: The Houston Texans Are Saving Their Last "Designation to Return" for J.J. Watt

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans are saving their last designation to return from the injured reserve for J.J. Watt.

"100 MPH" Jacob Martin Made a Difference Off the Edge When the Texans Needed Him The Most

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans edge presence Jacob Martin has made a difference for the pass rush the past two games in key wins.

Patience is Key for Kenny Stills But He is a Big Play Waiting to Happen for the Texans Offense

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Kenny Stills knows he has to stay patient and capitalize on his opportunities because he is a big play waiting to happen for the offense.

"Prime Time" Deshaun Watson Showed Up Once Again For The Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

Prime Time Game Deshaun Watson stepped up big once again for the Houston Texans and this time it was in a key AFC win over the New England Patriots.

While Plugging Away on Rehab - Texans J.J. Watt Is Looking To "Have Some Fun Down The Road"

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans J.J. Watt is listening to his doctors coming off his pectoral injury but he is listening to doctors and will take the green light when they give it to him to return to the field.