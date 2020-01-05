Duke Johnson's Third and Long Play Gave the Texans Life in Overtime

Houston, Texas- In the Houston Texans 22-19 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the opening game of Wild Card Weekend, one of the unsung heroes for the offense was running back Duke Johnson. Johnson was able to put up 68 total yards averaging 11.3 yards per touch.

Johnson also did some dirty work blocking two Bills defenders on Deshaun Watson's two-point conversion to spring him for the front pylon bringing the Texans within one possession late in the third quarter.

On 3rd and 18 from Houston's 19-yard line, Watson hit Johnson on a 10-yard pass, eight yards from the first down line to gain.

That is when Johnson knew it was time to lay it on the line and do what he could to give the Texans a chance in overtime.

"I kind of glimpsed at the first down when I caught it just see how far I had to go," Johnson said after catching the pass. "Looked up. Not really sure who those two were, but I knew I couldn't go lateral. I had to get downhill and go north to try to get it first, and I got it."

After splitting two Bills defenders and diving for the first down, Johnson pushed up from the ground to celebrate with the fans at NRG Stadium, raising his arms, knowing what just happened.

Johnson knew he gave the Texans another shot to win the game.

"We still in it," Johnson said, what went through his head after that first down catch-and-run. "You got to finish now. The biggest thing we got to finish."

Like many Texans in the locker room, it was Johnson's first-ever playoff appearance but, more importantly, being part of a playoff win. It has been five seasons since Johnson arrived in the NFL from the University of Miami, and he was all smiles after the Texans win.

"Yeah, it means a lot," Johnson said of being part of his first playoff win. "Especially being the first one I ever played in, you know, playing a part and helping us win. Now we got to move on to the next one. Try to get two."

With his season starting in Cleveland and his status up in the air, it took a full-court press from head coach Bill O'Brien over the off-season to land Johnson from the Browns and former general manager John Dorsey.

Since arriving in Houston, he knew the expectations that the team had when he stepped into the building, but finding his home was the more significant piece of the puzzle for him.

With the playoff win and living to play another week, it was everything Johnson envisioned when he became part of the Texans.

Johnson said with a smile, "Yes sir, definitely what I expected."