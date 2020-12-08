SI.com
Dungy, Jimmy Johnson to Help Texans in Search

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have announced five prestigious and accomplished individuals to assist them in hiring a new general manager and head coach. 

In a message to season ticket holders, team CEO Cal McNair announced in addition to the services of the search firm Korn-Ferry and the input of team president Jamey Rootes, the Texans will consult with these five people. 

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson

Executive Director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance and former general manager Rod Graves

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson

CEO of the San Antonio Spurs R.C. Buford

With Dungy and Johnson, the Texans can draw upon the experience which led to three combined Super Bowls and 191 wins. 

Graves is a former front office member having held several jobs with teams, most recently as the Cardinals general manager in 2012. The Fritz Pollard Alliance intends "to champion diversity in the NFL through education and providing its membership with resources that will help them succeed at every level of the game" according to the site's mission statement. 

Andre Johnson is a natural addition due to his success as a player for the organization. The Texans clearly wanted input from all levels of a team. Johnson, of course, had a messy exit from the Texans as a player only to later join Bill O'Brien's coaching staff. 

Buford is a fascinating inclusion. He is a five-time NBA champion with the Spurs and a former NBA Executive of the Year. He will undoubtedly add a unique voice to the discussion of who can be the next set of leaders for the Texans. 

"We will evaluate internally the feedback from these advisors and take the time we need to decide what is best for the Texans organization," McNair said in the message.

While he is consulting with a number of different people McNair made it clear who would ultimately be calling the shot. 

"We will consider any input we receive, but at the end of the day, my mom and I will decide who will lead our football team into the future."

