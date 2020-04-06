Dylan Cole signs restricted tender keeping him with the Texans for 2020

The Houston Texans have re-signed inside linebacker Dylan Cole on Monday after placing an original tender on him in mid-March. Cole entered the 2020 off-season as a restricted free agent and the Texans by placing the tender on him allowed other teams to negotiate deals with him but Cole has opted to return to the team that signed him as a free agent out of Missouri State.

Cole is currently recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts on a special teams kick off coverage play.

As for Cole, 2019 was the third season in a row where he had to deal with a serious injury that ended his season. His rookie season he had a hamstring injury, last season he suffered a dislocated wrist that needed surgery and this season with the ACL.

Named a special team captain before the season, Cole finished last season with eight special teams tackles.

Cole was signed as a rookie free agent out of Missouri State. He has appeared in 31 regular-season games with 61 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here