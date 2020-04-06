State of The Texans
Dylan Cole signs restricted tender keeping him with the Texans for 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have re-signed inside linebacker Dylan Cole on Monday after placing an original tender on him in mid-March. Cole entered the 2020 off-season as a restricted free agent and the Texans by placing the tender on him allowed other teams to negotiate deals with him but Cole has opted to return to the team that signed him as a free agent out of Missouri State. 

Cole is currently recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts on a special teams kick off coverage play. 

As for Cole, 2019 was the third season in a row where he had to deal with a serious injury that ended his season. His rookie season he had a hamstring injury, last season he suffered a dislocated wrist that needed surgery and this season with the ACL.

Named a special team captain before the season, Cole finished last season with eight special teams tackles.

Cole was signed as a rookie free agent out of Missouri State. He has appeared in 31 regular-season games with 61 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions. 

SOTT Seven Round Mock Draft Version 1.0: Texans defensive front receives much-needed help

A Houston Texans seven-round mock draft where the defensive front has talent added and a wide receiver is added to help give Deshaun Watson another weapon.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans J.J. Watt selected unanimously to the NFL's All-Decade Team

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been selected by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame to its 2010s All-Decade team.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT Mailbag: Don't forget about Charles Omenihu helping the Texans pass rush

State of the Texans mailbag discussing the Houston Texans including Charles Omenihu, Duke Ejiofor, Randall Cobb and much more.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans confident in "hungry and humble" David Johnson

The Houston Texans are confident they have added a running back in David Johnson that is humble and hungry in 2020 to help the team.

Patrick D. Starr

Kenny Stills focused on the positives and that Deshaun Watson is the Texans quarterback

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills says there is no time for negativity and it's time for the team to move forward. More importantly, Stills says the organization has one of the best young quarterbacks in the game in Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans preparing to be without off-season workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien feels that the off-season program for the organization will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil feels Bill O'Brien is doing a "great job" leading the Texans

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil feels head coach Bill O'Brien is doing a good job leading the team despite the recent criticism of trading away DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Bill O'Brien says DeAndre Hopkins wanted a raise which the Texans were unwilling to match

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien discussed the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first time since it took place to open the league year on a conference call with season ticket holders.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Tex7140

Texans would have loved to keep D.J. Reader but could not do it financially

The Houston Texans admitted that D.J. Reader was not possible due to financial reasons allowing him to leave to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans step up to help Houston during COVID-19 pandemic, continue to take care of employees

The Houston Texans step up to help the city of Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to take care of their employees with full pay amid the crisis.

Patrick D. Starr