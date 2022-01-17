Who Is Eagles Coach Jonathan Gannon? Texans Want Interview

Skip to main content

Who Is Eagles Coach Jonathan Gannon? Houston Texans Want Interview

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have on Monday requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Gannon, 39, is also on the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos' list of candidates to be their head coach, according to sources.

A former Indianapolis Colts assistant, Gannon was a first-time defensive coordinator this year with the Eagles and under his direction the defense finished 10th overall and the Eagles qualified for the NFL playoffs as a wild card team out of the NFC East. The Eagles were ousted from the playoffs on Sunday in a loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs. 

Gannon had previously been an assistant secondary coach with the Vikings before joining the Indianapolis Colts as a secondary coach.

A former Atlanta Falcons assistant coach, Gannon led a defense that finished 11th in passing, 20th in touchdown passes allowed and ninth in rushing yards allowed.

The Texans have previously interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver Hines Ward, a special assistant to Florida Atlantic head coach and receivers coach. New England Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo is also a candidate of interest.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio has pledged to oversee a complete search as the Texans seek a replacement for head coach David Culley, who was dismissed last week after just one season in charge of a Texans team that finished 4-13.

