Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Continues MVP Statement In Hometown vs. Texans

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith understood the importance of Jalen Hurts returning to his hometown but did not want him to experience a happy homecoming. The Houston Texans made it tough on the Philadelphia Eagles' rising star quarterback but Hurts prevailed en route to another MVP-caliber performance.

"I think any time I get to come back to the city of Houston, it's special," Hurts said. "This is the first time I've ever played back home at the professional level."

With his family in attendance at NRG Stadium, Hurts led the Eagles to a 29-17 victory over the Texans. The Eagles remained undefeated while improving their record to 8-0 on the season, the Texans fell to 1-6-1.

Hurts finished the game with 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns while completing 77 percent of his pass attempts.

The Texans were unsuccessful at preventing Hurts from using his legs to extend plays, but Smith found satisfaction in the effort from his front seven.

"Led by Jerry [Hughes], I thought they did a good job of keeping him contained for the most part," Smith said. "I liked a lot of the things we were doing up front and the front seven.

"I made a statement this past week — I think he has improved maybe more than every player in the NFL. He can throw the ball. He is mobile. A big guy to bring down."

Hurts remained a vial MVP candidate Thursday night after his performance against the Texans in his hometown. He enhanced a respective resume to stand alongside Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

