Eagles Trade For QB Minshew; Impact On Texans And Deshaun?

Gardner Minshew is heading to Philadelphia, so is Deshaun Watson staying put?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have been the subject of trade rumors surrounding disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson. For those wondering if the Philadelphia Eagles would trade for the Pro Bowl QB, think again.

The Eagles are trading for quarterback Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. However, should Minshew play 50% of snaps in three games, the pick would actually move up to a fifth-round selection.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles have released former 49ers QB Nick Mullens.

Minshew, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, became a household name down in Duval County starting in Week 1 of the season. Prior to Minshew's start, the team had agreed to terms with Super Bowl LII hero and former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on a four-year, $88 million contract.

Foles suffered a broken clavicle during the team's season opener, allowing Minshew to start. The team brought Foles back in as QB1 following his recovery, but he struggled to build a rapport with the receivers.

Minshew would finish out the season as the team's starter, positing a 6-6 record and leading Jacksonville to trade Foles to the Chicago Bears the following offseason.

Minshew started the first seven games of the season before a thumb injury, which he at first hid from the coaching staff, put him on the bench. He would later return to the field for two games in December but would be benched for the team's finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

After a 1-15 record, the Jaguars hired Urban Meyer and drafted Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, thus ending the "Mania” after two seasons.

For his career, Minshew has completed 501-of-797 passes for 5,530 yards with 37 TDs and 11 interceptions.

Does this mean Watson will remain in Houston?

The Eagles were one of the team's interested in adding Watson this offseason. Everything, however, has a price. Texans general manager Nick Caserio made sure that if Watson was leaving the building, he'd be getting a fortune in return.

The Texans likely are wanting three first-round picks, plus more, to move off Watson this season. Watson, who signed a four-year $156 million last September, has been adamant about being traded prior to the start of the 2021 season. Also worth noting: the QB has a no-trade clause in his deal; he could have vetoed a move to Philly.

Watson still is facing 22 civil lawsuits of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Both the NFL and the FBI are currently investigating further prior to his status to begin the season.

Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin has reiterated that the two will "continue to cooperate" with all parties involved in the investigation.

