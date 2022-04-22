Earl Thomas, Former Texans Target, Seeks NFL Comeback

“I’m ready,” Thomas said on Friday. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

Earl Thomas, whose off-field issues derailed a career that nearly put him in a Houston Texans uniform, insists he’s ready to return to the NFL.

“I’m ready,” Thomas said on Friday. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

Thomas, now 32, has not taken an NFL snap since the 2019 season, when the Texans joined the rest of the league in passing on signing him following his behavior-related release from the Baltimore Ravens.

Thomas, a Texas native, and former Longhorns star was selected by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent nine years with the Seahawks, totaling 664 tackles, 67 passes defended, 28 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.

His desire, as expressed to ESPN, represents a challenge.

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens signed Thomas to a four-year, $55 million contract but he played only one season with the team. The All-Pro safety played well enough - he had 49 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks - but the Ravens released Thomas in 2020 due to conduct detrimental to the team.

The Texans defense will be coached in large part by head coach Lovie Smith, one of the top defensive minds in the game. This off-season, the Texans re-signed were forced to say goodbye to Justin Reid, leaving a gaping hole in the secondary to fill.

And while the Texans have been connected to Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton in the draft, Thomas, assuming his physical and mental health, could also be a fit.