Easterby as a Texans Bad Guy In Foolish Hopkins Trade

Houston Texans executive vice president and current interim general manager Jack Easterby seems poised to be blamed for ... well, everything, following the new expose written by Sports Illustrated's Jenny Ventras and Greg Bishop.

But maybe the most damning accusation, football-wise, is that Easterby was the force behind the foolish trading of superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Per the outstanding and in-depth report, one member of the Texans organization recalled Easterby saying out loud and on multiple occasions in 2019 the team needed to move on from Hopkins.

The Texans eventually dealt Hopkins in a widely-criticized (then and now) trade earlier this year, sending the four-time Pro Bowler and a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

That trade, obviously, has not worked out well for Houston.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Tumble In SI Power Rankings

As the story notes, Easterby was not the boss of Bill O'Brien, who served as the Texans head coach and general manager during the trade. O'Brien - fired by the Texans after an 0-4 start this season, leaving the under-qualified Easterby to temporarily fill in as the team's GM - is of course also to blame.

We’re no defenders of Easterby's moves (and, if you read the Nov. 11 TexansDaily.com expose, which was the first to offer details on the lack of transparency regarding his credentials, no defenders of Easterby in general. The SI expose demonstrates many reasons why Texans fans feel the way they do.