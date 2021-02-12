Easterby 'Is My Guy'; Texans Hire 'Character Coach'

The Houston Texans will be hiring a "character coach'' as Jack Easterby's influence in the franchise appears to grow.

As the Houston Texans continue to clear out the old guard and rebuild in the vision of general manager Nick Caserio - and, it seems, executive Jack Easterby - the latest acquisition for their evolving front office is former Rams and 49ers quarterback Dylan Thompson as a "character coach.''

Thompson will be joining from the Detroit Lions where he served in the same role.

Speaking on the Sports Spectrum podcast in 2020, Thompson discussed his role with the Lions, one which will presumably be the same in Houston given the title he will inherit.

"Regardless of where one's starting point might be, I feel my role within our team is to help them from that point grow," said Thompson.

"That could be spiritually, that could be life skills, it could be with relationships. Any lane you could think of I view my role as helping people grow. Whether that be players, staff, employees in the building that never go to a game."

From the outside, this appears to be another Easterby-driven hire given that their paths crossed in 2010, with Thompson then a redshirt freshman at South Carolina and Easterby then their character coach.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Easterby and Thompson also worked together at The Greatest Champion Foundation, while Easterby also recommended Thompson for both of his post-playing career positions, first with the Charleston Southern basketball team followed by the Lions.

"I first met Jack in Columbia at the University of South Carolina, one of my best friends in life," said Thompson on the aforementioned podcast. "He's my guy .... "He was loving people, he was helping them grow, and everything he did reflected Christ."

Thompson and Easterby will now be joining forces at NRG Stadium, with the latter's role in the franchise seemingly growing by the day.

