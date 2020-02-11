Ed Reed Feels the Texans 'Lied' to Him in 2013

The Ed Reed experiment for the Houston Texans in 2013 was one of the worst free-agent decisions in franchise history after much publicity signing him that off-season. One of the more highly publicized signings by the Texans which included owner Bob McNair's private jet being sent to pick up Reed in Baltimore when free agency opened.

Reed joined "Untold Stories with Master Tesfatsion" on Bleacher Report, and he discussed his short stint with the Texans. The Texans put a full-court press on Reed, who was pushed out of Baltimore due to injuries, specifically a hip that he ended up rehabbing when he arrived in Houston.

Reed felt he was lied to by the organization, which led to his exit by mid-season.

"That was very draining man," Reed said of his time with the Texans. "You actually brought me and recruited me and asked me to tell you the things that I'm telling you. And when I started saying that stuff. They shut me off. It was like that's not how we do it. So I was lied to. I'm too old to be lied to, and I'm too old to play these games with people who say you got to play the game to get higher. I'm not playing a game. I don't have time for that I'll go do something else. You know I'm saying?"

During that camp and season, the Texans wanted Reed to pass knowledge to the younger players in the secondary that season. As the season arrived, Reed would be working with players on his own which would not correlate to what the coaching staff was teaching during meetings. That continued and the Texans did not like the fracture is caused inside the building resulting in the team moving on from Reed.

Rejoining his good friend Andre Johnson, Reed dished hard on the 2013 Texans coached by Gary Kubiak and then-owner Bob McNair.

Convinced that if he had stayed in Baltimore, Reed felt he would have prolonged his football career with his doctor, trainer, and routine with his former team.

Reed did not speak highly of his time with the Texans, especially with how he and his teammates were treated as players.

"When I went to Houston, it took me back to the South, and it was so discouraging," Reed explained. "If y'all remember, Rest in peace to him, Bob McNair. But out of respect. If y'all remember when we were going through certain things in NFL, you remember he said you can't let the prisoners run the prison. He was the guy that said that."

Reed felt his time with the Texans was partly due to the mentality that McNair had, and it carried to the coaching staff. The veteran safety said he saw that line of thinking inside the building with the Texans when he was with the organization.

"I saw that before, I saw that when I was there," Reed said of his time in Houston in 2013. The Houston way, so to say, that they called it. And it's not the city. It's the organization at the time. And they had that old school mentality. You had coaches talking reckless to guys, and I'm like, 'As a grown man, how do you let that happen?' Plus, as a coach, you're not going to get everything out of that man that you want because you're talking to him reckless. I was surrounded by a bunch of guys just coming to work. It was a job. It wasn't football anymore, and for me, that was draining."

In 2013 with the Texans, Reed appeared in seven games with five starts posting 16 total tackles.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here