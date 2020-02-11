State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Ed Reed Feels the Texans 'Lied' to Him in 2013

Patrick D. Starr

The Ed Reed experiment for the Houston Texans in 2013 was one of the worst free-agent decisions in franchise history after much publicity signing him that off-season. One of the more highly publicized signings by the Texans which included owner Bob McNair's private jet being sent to pick up Reed in Baltimore when free agency opened.

Reed joined "Untold Stories with Master Tesfatsion" on Bleacher Report, and he discussed his short stint with the Texans. The Texans put a full-court press on Reed, who was pushed out of Baltimore due to injuries, specifically a hip that he ended up rehabbing when he arrived in Houston. 

Reed felt he was lied to by the organization, which led to his exit by mid-season. 

"That was very draining man," Reed said of his time with the Texans. "You actually brought me and recruited me and asked me to tell you the things that I'm telling you. And when I started saying that stuff. They shut me off. It was like that's not how we do it. So I was lied to. I'm too old to be lied to, and I'm too old to play these games with people who say you got to play the game to get higher. I'm not playing a game. I don't have time for that I'll go do something else. You know I'm saying?"

During that camp and season, the Texans wanted Reed to pass knowledge to the younger players in the secondary that season. As the season arrived, Reed would be working with players on his own which would not correlate to what the coaching staff was teaching during meetings. That continued and the Texans did not like the fracture is caused inside the building resulting in the team moving on from Reed. 

Rejoining his good friend Andre Johnson, Reed dished hard on the 2013 Texans coached by Gary Kubiak and then-owner Bob McNair. 

Convinced that if he had stayed in Baltimore, Reed felt he would have prolonged his football career with his doctor, trainer, and routine with his former team. 

Reed did not speak highly of his time with the Texans, especially with how he and his teammates were treated as players.

"When I went to Houston, it took me back to the South, and it was so discouraging," Reed explained. "If y'all remember, Rest in peace to him, Bob McNair. But out of respect. If y'all remember when we were going through certain things in NFL, you remember he said you can't let the prisoners run the prison. He was the guy that said that."

Reed felt his time with the Texans was partly due to the mentality that McNair had, and it carried to the coaching staff. The veteran safety said he saw that line of thinking inside the building with the Texans when he was with the organization. 

"I saw that before, I saw that when I was there," Reed said of his time in Houston in 2013. The Houston way, so to say, that they called it. And it's not the city. It's the organization at the time. And they had that old school mentality. You had coaches talking reckless to guys, and I'm like, 'As a grown man, how do you let that happen?' Plus, as a coach, you're not going to get everything out of that man that you want because you're talking to him reckless. I was surrounded by a bunch of guys just coming to work. It was a job. It wasn't football anymore, and for me, that was draining."

In 2013 with the Texans, Reed appeared in seven games with five starts posting 16 total tackles. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charles Omenihu is Happy Chris Rhump is Joining the Texans Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans will hire Chris Rhump as their new outside linebacker coach for their 2020 coaching staff and defensive end Charles Omenihu could not be happier with the hire.

Patrick D. Starr

Romeo Crennel to Return to the Texans as the Assistant Head Coach in 2020

Romeo Crennel will return to the Houston Texans in 2020 as the assistant head coach, the same role he held in 2017.

Patrick D. Starr

D'Anton Lynn to Take Over the Texans Secondary

The Houston Texans will promote assistant secondary coach D'Anton Lynn to take over the secondary in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to Hire Chris Rumph as Their Outside Linebacker Coach

The Houston Texans have hired former Tennessee Volunteer outside linebacker coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Rumph.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: Deshaun Watson Leads The Way

A closer look at the Houston Texans quarterback position group lead by Deshaun Watson and the group's outlook heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

2019 Houston Texans Rookie Review: Tytus Howard Lead a Promising Class

The Houston Texans 2019 rookie draft class was lead by offensive tackle Tytus Howard and the arrow is pointing up for the group heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

A Contract Extension for J.J. Watt Could Help the Texans Cap Situation for 2020 and 2021

A Contract Extension for J.J. Watt could save the Houston Texans Cap money for 2020 and 2021 and TexansCap.com took a closer look.

Patrick D. Starr

Mock Draft Radar: Boise State's Curtis Weaver Would Boost the Texans' Edge Presence

With mock draft season underway, NFL.com produced a three-round mock draft with the Houston Texans selecting an edge player and running back.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

DeAndre Hopkins Represents the Houston Dynamo at MLS FORWARD25 Event

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins helped unveil the Houston Dynamo's newest kits for the 2020 season at the MLS FORWARD25 Event in New York City.

Patrick D. Starr

Carlos Hyde Will Lean on His Mother With Free Agency Looming

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde has always depended on his mother for big decisions in his life. With free agency looming, Hyde will depend on her once again.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr