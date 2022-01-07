Dead End: Justin Reid 'Unlikely' For Texans Finale

Safety set to enter free agency this offseason after four-year run in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Texans safety Justin Reid is "probably unlikely" to play in Sunday's season finale against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium, according to coach David Culley.

That means that Reid, a pending unrestricted free agent considered unlikely to return, according to sources, likely played his final game with Houston last Sunday in a loss at the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid has said he'd prefer to return to the franchise that drafted him in 2018.

Culley indicated the Texans are planning to go with safeties Eric Murray and Terrence Brooks against the Titans.

A former third-round draft pick from Stanford, Reid is expected to have a strong market as a free agent. The Louisiana native has two interceptions and one forced fumble in 11 games this season.

Reid is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after his four-year, $4.063 million rookie contract expires. Reid is being paid a $2.433 million base salary this year. The younger brother of former Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, Reid has seven career interceptions. Reid addressed his status on Instagram with a message that alluded to this possibly being the end of his tenure with the Texans.

"It’s up in the air if I’ll play the season finale this year," Reid wrote. "Just wanna say THANK YOU to all the incredible fans for an amazing journey this year. It’s been a hell a ride to play for you guys the past 4 years. I love you Houston!"

The Texans (4-12) would love to play spoiler as Tennessee (11-5) needs a win to lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.