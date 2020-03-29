State of The Texans
Ex-Bronco Derek Wolfe picks Ravens over the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continue to stay active in free agency but they have missed on landing unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Derek Wolfe. Wolfe who was an unrestricted free agent after spending the past eight season with the Denver Broncos chose the Baltimore Ravens over the Texans. 

Wolfe signed a one-year deal with the Ravens over the Texans according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Wolfe's one-year deal is worth $3 million but can have a max value of $6 million due to incentives in the contract with the Ravens. 

Not receiving a contract offer from the Broncos, Wolfe had no hard feeling due to his exit from Mile High. 

In eight seasons with the Broncos, Wolfe has appeared in 108 games posting 299 total tackles, 33.0 sacks, 46 tackles for loss and 77 quarterback hits.

The Texans remain on the lookout for defensive line depth due to the exit of D.J. Reader who signed a four-year $53 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals with the new league year opened last week.

