JAN 7 CLOWNEY GONE?

Former Houston Texans No. 1 pick and current Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney might be on his way out from yet another franchise.

According to reports, Clowney is unhappy with his situation in Cleveland and could be looking to move on at season's end.

Clowney all but confirmed those rumors on Thursday, telling reporters he was '95 percent gone.'

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com on Thursday. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.”

After Houston placed the franchise tag on Clowney, he was traded to Seattle and then went to Tennessee, before landing with the Browns.

JAN 4 SAM TO START In the wake of the injury to quarterback Nick Foles, the Indianapolis Colts will have a new quarterback under center on Sunday against the Houston Texans, with second-year QB Sam Ehlinger set to make the start.

Veteran Matt Ryan will serve as the backup to Ehlinger.

Ehlinger has played in three games this season, Ehlinger has completed 41 of 66 passes for 364 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

He has also rushed 12 times for 66 yards.

DEC 27 J.J. DONE Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt - on the very short list of "greatest Houston NFL players ever - is hanging up his cleats.

The 12-year NFL veteran announced his retirement on social media Tuesday morning as he prepares to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Watt, 33, was drafted 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Texans and played 10 seasons with the franchise before his final two years with the Cardinals.

With 111.5 sacks, Watt currently ranks 26th all-time on the all-time list, with two final chances to climb higher on the rankings.

"My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude,'' Watt writes on social media. "It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure.''

DEC 23 COLLINS SHUT DOWN Texans starting wide receiver Nico Collins’ season is over. ... Brandin Cooks' is re-starting ... and a former Dallas Cowboys receiver is coming aboard.

Collins was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury that has sidelined him since a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Collins has 37 catches for 481 yards and two scores on 66 targets.

Meanwhile, the Texans get veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks back from a foot injury for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Additionally, they have signed Malik Turner, formerly of the Cowboys, who this season has been cut by the Niners and Raiders.

DEC 22 TITANS RYAN TANNEHILL OFFICIALLY OUT VS TEXANS The Tennessee Titans will have to face the Houston Texans on Christmas Eve in Nashville without their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill injured his ankle vs. the Chargers last Sunday, and was questionable throughout the week.

And now, that decision has been made clear, with Tannehill officially being designated as out for the game.

In his place, the Titans will start rookie Malik Willis. Willis replaced Tannehill in the Titans Week 8 win over the Texans.

In that game, Willis completed 5 of 6 of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception, while star running back Derrick Henry ran wild for 219 yards and two scores on 32 carries.

DEC 21 NO TANNEHILL? The Tennessee Titans might be heading into a pivotal Week 16 game - for the Titans, that is - without their starting quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill hurt his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and his availability for this weekend's matchup with the Houston Texans is "seriously in doubt," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rookie Malik Willis would start for Tennessee if Tannehill cannot go.

The Titans are 7-7 and have lost four games in a row and cling to a one-game lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.

If Jacksonville beats the New York Jets on Thursday night and 1-12-1 Houston upsets Tennessee on Saturday, the Jaguars will move into first place in the division.

DEC 17 STINGLEY AND PIERCE TO IR

The Texans shut down standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and running back Dameon Pierce for the remainder of the season along with defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, placing them on injured reserve. Stingley, a first round pick from LSU, has been out for a month with a strained hamstring. Pierce suffered a high ankle sprain against the Dallas Cowboys.

He leads all rookie in rushing yards and has provided a dynamic, punishing running style.

Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale will be the primary running backs against the Chiefs on Sunday. Royce Freeman was signed to the active roster with Pierce out, as was cornerback Jacobi Francis.

The Texans activated starting defensive end Jon Greenard from injured reserve one week after designating him for return from a torn calf muscle. Greenard led the Texans in sacks last season. The Texans also elevated safety Will Redmond and tight end Mason Schreck from the practice squad.

DEC 14 PIERCE OUT Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce sustained what a league source tells TexansDaily SI is a "mild high-ankle sprain'' in the Sunday loss at the Dallas Cowboys ... and it is believed Pierce will miss at least one game because of it.

Sources tell us an MRI showed no structural damage ... but arguably Houston's best player, Pierce will now likely sit for Sunday's visit from the powerful Chiefs.

DEC 11 PIERCE HURT? OUTS Dameon Pierce has been a big contributor to the Texans' taking a 23-20 lead to the final eight minutes of this meeting at Dallas against the heavily favored Cowboys ...

But the rookie standout is limping now, and will be monitored.

Rex Burkhead and Eno Benjamin are next guys up.

DEC 11 DIGGS, HANKINS INJURED During their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of key defenders to injury.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs was forced out of the game with a hand injury, and went to the locker room for treatment.

He has since returned.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Hankins was also knocked out of the game on the very next play after Diggs.

He is questionable to return.

Finally, Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele also went down with an injury, and is questionable to return with a left leg injury.

He is currently in the locker room undergoing evaluation.

DEC 4 HUG IT OUT Deshaun Watson is back on an NFL field for the first time in 700 days and it is all quite awkward.

The three-time Pro Bowler, the focal point of sexual-misconduct allegations that caused him to sit out the entirety of the 2021 season and serve an 11-game suspension this year, is here at NRG Stadium debuting for the Cleveland Browns ...

But not before half-hugging it out with his old boss.

Prior to kickoff, the former Texans star QB crossed paths with Houston owner Cal McNair. And

NOV 16 DESHAUN WATSON HITS PRACTICE FIELD

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has now taken part in his inaugural practice with the Cleveland Browns, after hitting the field for the first time on Wednesday.