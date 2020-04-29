State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ex-Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph lands with Titans

Patrick D. Starr

A former Houston Texans cornerback is on the move in veteran Johnathan Joseph who is signing with the Tennessee Titans. Joseph texted the news to ESPN's Josina Anderson and Dianna Russini relaying the news of his signing.

Before the start of the season, the Texans and Joseph agreed to mutually part ways heading into the new league year. 

After signing with the Texans in 2011 in free agency leaving the Cincinnati Bengals, Joseph became a staple in the secondary until the 2019 season. 

Joseph ended his Texans tenure as the franchise’s all-time leader in interceptions (17), passes defensed (118), interception return yards (410), and interceptions returned for touchdowns (four) while ranking tied for third in games played (133) and fifth in total tackles (482). 

He also ranks sixth in career passes defensed (194) in NFL history and owns the most games with multiple passes defensed (50). Joseph was originally signed by the Texans in 2011 after spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2006-10).

In 2019, Joseph appeared in 14 games with 11 starts with 51 total tackles. He had 13 pass deletions and an interception and by the end of the season, he was replaced in the lineup for Bradley Roby and Gareon Conley.

 Joseph will be reunited with his former defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel who ran the Texans defense in 2017. Vrabel is now the Titans head coach and entering his third season at the helm. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans opt to not pick up Gareon Conley's fifth-year option

The Houston Texans will not exercise cornerback Gareon Conley's fifth-year option on his contract.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside Look: Texans's John Reid impact with the Penn State Nittany Lions

A closer look at Houston Texans cornerback John Reid and his career with Penn State.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans help Laremy Tunsil rise above the 2016 draft night disaster

On draft night in 2016, Laremy Tunsil saw his draft stock slide due to an infamous video on his Instagram. In 2019, Tunsil had the last word becoming the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

Mack Brown: Texans are going to be "excited" about Charlie Heck

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown thinks the Houston Texans know what they are doing by selecting offensive tackle Charlie Heck in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Deshaun Watson making sure his teammates stay safe

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has some wise words for his teammate regarding the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions being pulled in the state of Texas.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to sign UT-Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

The Houston Texans continue to add to their free agent list but signing University of Tennessee - Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

Patrick D. Starr

Three options for the Texans at safety with the exit of Tashaun Gipson

The Houston Texans will be releasing safety Tashaun Gipson, Sr. opening up a potential roster spot if they want to use it. Here are three options for the Texans for the safety position.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans release veteran safety Tashaun Gipson

The Houston Texans have released veteran safety Tashaun Gipson shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil and Deshaun Watson preparing together for the Texans 2020 season

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil and quarterback Deshaun Watson are spending plenty of time together this off-season getting ready for the regular season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans' Laremy Tunsil wasn't even thinking about a new contract after being traded from Miami

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil admitted he was not even thinking about a new contract after being traded, he was focused on getting ready for week one of the season.

Patrick D. Starr