Ex-Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph lands with Titans

A former Houston Texans cornerback is on the move in veteran Johnathan Joseph who is signing with the Tennessee Titans. Joseph texted the news to ESPN's Josina Anderson and Dianna Russini relaying the news of his signing.

Before the start of the season, the Texans and Joseph agreed to mutually part ways heading into the new league year.

After signing with the Texans in 2011 in free agency leaving the Cincinnati Bengals, Joseph became a staple in the secondary until the 2019 season.

Joseph ended his Texans tenure as the franchise’s all-time leader in interceptions (17), passes defensed (118), interception return yards (410), and interceptions returned for touchdowns (four) while ranking tied for third in games played (133) and fifth in total tackles (482).

He also ranks sixth in career passes defensed (194) in NFL history and owns the most games with multiple passes defensed (50). Joseph was originally signed by the Texans in 2011 after spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2006-10).

In 2019, Joseph appeared in 14 games with 11 starts with 51 total tackles. He had 13 pass deletions and an interception and by the end of the season, he was replaced in the lineup for Bradley Roby and Gareon Conley.

Joseph will be reunited with his former defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel who ran the Texans defense in 2017. Vrabel is now the Titans head coach and entering his third season at the helm.

