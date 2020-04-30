State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Report: Ex-Texans safety Tashaun Gipson, Sr. to sign with the Bears

Patrick D. Starr

Just a day after the Houston Texans officially parted ways with the safety Tashuan Gipson, Sr. He has found a new home and will be signing with the Chicago Bears. 

The Bears signing of Gipson was first reported by NBC's Pro Football Talk late on Thursday afternoon. 

This will be Gipson's third team in as many years after spending last season with the Texans and the 2018 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Injuries mounted for Gipson in his first year with the Texans, and it was an overall disappointment. Gipson signed a three-year $22.5 million deal to come to Houston in 2019, but the injuries were too much to overcome. 

Gipson had 51 total tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, and a touchdown in his lone season with the Texans. 

Gipson was injured early and played with a cast on his hand the entire season and then suffered a transverse process back injury in week seven against the Indianapolis Colts. The injury caused him to miss two games, and he was shut down after week 17 with the team putting him on the injured reserve with the return of J.J. Watt for the playoffs. 

The Texans have Justin Reid, Eric Murray, Jaylen Watkins, A.J. Moore, and Michael Thomas as their current safeties heading into the 2020 campaign.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Brandin Cooks looks at his trade history as a positive

Houston Texans Brandin Cooks has been traded three times in his career and he looks at the situation as a positive and team wanting him.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Brandin Cooks continues to be impressed with Deshaun Watson

Brandin Cooks is learning his role with the Houston Texans offense and he continues to be impressed with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans benefit from Saints wanting to keep quarterback Tommy Stevens from the Panthers

The New Orleans Saints did not want a division rival to have a late round quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft and the Houston Texans benefited from the move.

Patrick D. Starr

Ex-Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph lands with Titans

Longtime Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph signs with the Tennessee Titans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans opt to not pick up Gareon Conley's fifth-year option

The Houston Texans will not exercise cornerback Gareon Conley's fifth-year option on his contract.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside Look: Texans's John Reid impact with the Penn State Nittany Lions

A closer look at Houston Texans cornerback John Reid and his career with Penn State.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans help Laremy Tunsil rise above the 2016 draft night disaster

On draft night in 2016, Laremy Tunsil saw his draft stock slide due to an infamous video on his Instagram. In 2019, Tunsil had the last word becoming the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

Mack Brown: Texans are going to be "excited" about Charlie Heck

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown thinks the Houston Texans know what they are doing by selecting offensive tackle Charlie Heck in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Deshaun Watson making sure his teammates stay safe

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has some wise words for his teammate regarding the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions being pulled in the state of Texas.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to sign UT-Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

The Houston Texans continue to add to their free agent list but signing University of Tennessee - Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

Patrick D. Starr