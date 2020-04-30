Report: Ex-Texans safety Tashaun Gipson, Sr. to sign with the Bears

Just a day after the Houston Texans officially parted ways with the safety Tashuan Gipson, Sr. He has found a new home and will be signing with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears signing of Gipson was first reported by NBC's Pro Football Talk late on Thursday afternoon.

This will be Gipson's third team in as many years after spending last season with the Texans and the 2018 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injuries mounted for Gipson in his first year with the Texans, and it was an overall disappointment. Gipson signed a three-year $22.5 million deal to come to Houston in 2019, but the injuries were too much to overcome.

Gipson had 51 total tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, and a touchdown in his lone season with the Texans.

Gipson was injured early and played with a cast on his hand the entire season and then suffered a transverse process back injury in week seven against the Indianapolis Colts. The injury caused him to miss two games, and he was shut down after week 17 with the team putting him on the injured reserve with the return of J.J. Watt for the playoffs.

The Texans have Justin Reid, Eric Murray, Jaylen Watkins, A.J. Moore, and Michael Thomas as their current safeties heading into the 2020 campaign.

