Expectations should be tempered for Texans rookies in 2020

One of the best parts of any NFL Draft is the mad dash for rookie free agents at the end of day three. This season was different for the Texans with head coach Bill O'Brien opting to keep they rookie free agent class the smallest number it has even been. The small rookie free agent class is coinciding with their smallest draft class in franchise history with five. The Texans are planning to take 13 rookies total to training camp when it officially starts.

There was a clear plan from O'Brien and his scouting department with the rookie free agents. Keep it small and with little position overlap. The Texans went to sign on the offensive side guard Cordel Iwuagwu officially, center Elex Highsmith, tight end Dylan Stapleton, wide receiver Tyler Simmons, running back Scottie Phillips and quarterback Nick Tiano.

Nose tackle Auzoyah Alufohai, inside linebacker Jan Johnson and outside linebacker Jamir Jones, were signed on the defensive side of the football.

In the past, rookie free agents classes have been around 20 players signed to the roster. The Texans held a three-day rookie mini-camp, held OTAs, which included ten days on the practice field and a three-day mandatory mini-camp before a month-long break heading into training camp. COVID-19 has wiped out any on the fieldwork for the near future putting rookies behind the learning curve but, more importantly, the bulk of the roster from getting necessary install time together to hit training camp full steam ahead.

O'Brien has been clear that this is a veteran year pointing to rookies struggling with the learning curve. With confidence in their first two selections of Ross Blacklock, Johnathan Greenard, and cornerback John Reid having a chance to contribute defensively, O'Brien sees issues for the rookie class heading into the 2020 season.

"I think it's going to be very hard," O'Brien said of the development of the rookies heading into the season. "I think that one of the things that our staff does a good job of over the years is the assistant coaches do a great job of developing players."

O'Brien continued on the rookie class, "You think through the years of some of the guys that we've been able to develop – a lot of that had to do with the offseason program, had to do with the fact that you could work with rookies for five or six weeks before training camp and really indoctrinate them to the culture of your organization, of your team, and then also obviously work with them on the field. You're not going to have that."

With the lost time on the field, it is clear that the Texans are taking a calculated approach with their rookie class and not wasting time on players that do not have a chance to make their roster or practice squad.

Teams around the league continued with standard protocol signing 20-plus rookies after the draft to prepare for the regular season.

O'Brien and the front office have made it clear effort to use their training camp time for the players they will need during the regular season and few rookies that will be able to help during the season.

Expectations for the draft class should be the 53-man roster while the rookie free agents peak could be as high as the practice squad for the early portion of the season.

Expectations should be tempered for the rookie class heading into 2020 outside of their top two selections, and O'Brien has made that clear with his words and direction with his draft class.

The 2020 season will not line up for rookies, at least for the Texans, as it has in the past. With limited time for preparation, there will be less or any rookie free agent risers through the practice sessions due to the lack of time.

