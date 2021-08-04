Extraordinarily Average - Texans Offensive Line Ranked Mid-Tier In NFL

The Houston Texans' offensive line has graded out exceedingly averagely in a recent ranking.

Slandering the Houston Texans has been a popular pastime for many this offseason. However, when it comes to ranking their offensive line, for once they've garnered a little respect.

Pro Football Focus has, in their infinite wisdom, been putting together a ranking for all 32 NFL offensive lines and the Houston Texans fared... relatively well.

20. Like many of the Texans’ offseason moves, they attacked the offensive line with volume. This should be a decent group after the unit finished 23rd in our final 2020 rankings... The Texans should field a mid-tier starting offensive line to go with one of the better second units in the league.

They cite their decision on a number of factors:

READ MORE: NFL Defensive Line Rankings: Are Texans The Worst?!

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil still played at a high level last season despite a slight drop in his PFF grades, finishing 28th overall amongst tackles.

Right tackle Tytus Howard finished the year with a respectable 62.1 grade. PFF predicted that the third-year lineman will move inside to guard to accommodate the recently acquired former New England Patriots starting tackle Marcus Cannon.

The veteran lineman sat out 2020, but "graded at 70.0 or better in his past four seasons."

It's all change at center with Nick Martin out and former Seattle Seahawk Justin Britt taking his place. Having also spent last season on the couch, Britt is no certainty, especially after his season-ending injury in 2019, but was a consistent starter for the five years prior.

READ MORE: Texans Camp: Keke Coutee On His 'Wide-Open Opportunity"

Left guard remains somewhat of a question mark given that Max Scharping has "posted subpar grades in his two NFL seasons." As such, veterans Lane Taylor and Justin McCray could both have a good shot at pushing Scharping this offseason, but again there is no certainty at the position.

Overall, PFF's judgment is fair. As pointed out, 2020 wasn't an excellent season for any of the linemen, hence the number of changes.

On paper, general manager Nick Caserio has done a solid job of bulking up the line with the depth that they had previously lacked and more quality on the interior.

Will it work out? That remains to be seen, but as it stands, 20th is about right... for now.

CONTINUE READING: Deshaun Watson Absent From Practice Again; Panthers 'Eye' Trade For Texans QB