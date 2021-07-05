Lovie & Son: Can Smiths Fix The Texans?

Miles Smith learned at an early age from his father, Lovie, what coaching in the NFL is all about.

As the youngest of Lovie Smith's three sons, Miles Smith watched his father as an assistant with the Buccaneers and Rams. He was just 15 when his father was named the head coach with the Bears in 2004.

The longer the youngster was around football, and the NFL, the more he wanted to be part of the coaching fraternity, just like his father.

When Lovie was named head coach of the Bucs in 2014, Miles joined his staff, helping with quality control.

The coaching tandem then continued when Lovie was named head coach at the University of Illinois, where Miles coached the linebackers.

Now with the Texans as an associate head coach and defensive coordinator, Lovie needed his linebackers coach. Miles joined him on David Culley's staff beginning in 2021.

Since the Smiths got to the Texans, staff members began to see both the similarities and differences not just in their coaching styles, but in their personalities too.

John McClain of The Houston Chronicle sat down with coach David Culley, who noted the differences between the two:

“The only thing that’s similar about them is they have the same last name. Lovie is Lovie, and Miles is Miles. If I didn’t already know they’re related, I wouldn’t know it.

They’re different types of coaches. They’re different people. Miles has his way of doing things. Lovie has his way. Miles is establishing his own way, and it’s not Lovie’s way. I see Miles coaching the way he feels like he needs to coach.”

As it turns out, Miles is not much older than some of his players. He turns 32 in September.

Miles, who has great respect for his father and the career he's built himself, makes it clear to everyone he's his own coach. He not only learned from his father but the many other coaches and players he's been around from an early age.

The Smiths are said to be sharp-thinking coaches who treat their players with respect but can coach with "tough love" when the situation dictates it.

Lovie takes a lot of pride in Miles for learning the family business, and would not have asked the Texans to let him bring Miles in if he did not think his son could coach.

Nobody knows Lovie better than Miles, with the exception of his mother, MaryAnn, because they've spent so much time together both at home and on the field.

Miles is as confident and comfortable in the locker room as any of the veteran players and other coaches because that's where he grew up.

