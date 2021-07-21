Fantasy Football: If Texans Could Steal From AFC South - Clemson QB?

If the Texans were able to add one player from inside the AFC South in this parlor game, this would be the guy.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have no direction right now at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson still wants out, Tyrod Taylor is a bridge option, and the verdict is out on third-round pick Davis Mills.

Houston signed Watson to a four-year, $156 million extension last September. Following a 4-12 season, plus a fallout with upper management, Watson has demanded a trade.

New GM Nick Caserio would be wise to wait until the findings of Watson's lawsuits unfolds before making him available. Currently, the 25-year-old quarterback is facing 22 civil cases of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

The NFL is also staging its own investigation.

Now to our parlor game: Imagine if every team could steal a talent from another roster in the division. Maybe the Tennessee Titans would love to add DeForest Buckner to the defensive line. Perhaps the Jaguars would like to acquire the likes of a Julio Jones.

For the Texans, it's quite simple; take new Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and never look back.

Even before taking a snap, Lawrence is viewed by many as the safest quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Coming out of Stanford in 2012, Luck's overall game and mechanics were top-notch, better than some of the professionals who have been playing the game for a decade.

In the end, his shocking retirement only happened due to the lack of an offensive line and poor front office management under former GM Ryan Grigson. Jags fans are hopeful that new GM Trent Baalke won't do the same.

Lawrence was projected to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL after beating Alabama as a freshman with Clemson in January of 2019. From there, he didn't disappoint, making fans of the Tigers forget Watson won them a title just two year prior.

For his career, Lawrence ranks No. 3 in passing yards (10,098), No. 2 in passing touchdowns (90) and is the all-time leader in wins, hoisting a 34-2 record.

When looking ahead at the 2022 NFL draft, there's questions and every quarterback prospect. Will North Carolina's Sam Howell's size hurt him? an Malik Willis from Liberty improve as a consistent passer? Is Georgia's JT Daniels a problem?

Eventually, Mills will have the opportunity to show he is the future; Caserio didn't draft him with own first-ever pick to have him carry a clipboard forever.

There are overall questions with Mills' game coming out of Stanford. Perhaps the biggest is his number of starts. Despite grading out as the No. 1 quarterback from the 2017 recruiting class, Mills played in just 11 games during his time in Palo Alto.

Is that enough to win a starting role in the NFL?

Only time will tell if the Texans need to find the next franchise quarterback, but if given the opportunity to take anyone from the division, Lawrence is the safe pick. His floor would be much of a Matthew Stafford or Matt Ryan-type career.

His ceiling? Who knows? That's the beauty of having someone of Lawrence's potential as the face of the franchise in Jacksonville.

Or, well, for this exercise, Houston.

