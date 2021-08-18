FBI Investigating Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Lawyer Claims

Watson attorney Rusty Hardin: "I simply do not believe the FBI is investigating Deshaun.”

The two lead attorneys in the Deshaun Watson case naturally agree on very little - now including whether the FBI is investigating the embattled Houston Texans QB.

“Let’s be clear, when somebody comes into your office on the 73rd floor of the Chase Tower, whether they’re the FDA or the FBI, it’s a big deal,'' Buzbee told Amy Dash, of the League of Justice, CBS Sports Radio and Fox Sports Radio. "Well, it was the FBI.''

Buzbee, the attorney representing the women in the 22 active civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson, said he has "met with (the FBI) three times now'' and that he has spoken with them multiple times.

In response, Watson attorney Rusty Hardin, said to League of Justice, "I have absolutely no reason to believe that Deshaun is being investigated by the FBI. I have absolutely no reason to believe that Mr. Buzbee’s spin is the truth or that it’s anymore accurate than any of the other misstatements he has sponsored.

"I simply do not believe the FBI is investigating Deshaun.”

Worth noting: A source close to the situation suggests to TexansDaily.com that the reason the FBI is talking to Buzbee is that Buzbee initiated contact.

But, Buzbee insisted, "They contacted me and I’ve met with them three times now and now they’ve met with several of the plaintiffs in the case."

Watson's stance has been clear since the start of training camp that he wants to be traded. Sources tell TexansDaily.com that the Texans are willing to move him for the right price. Those two issues aren't coming together currently due to Watson's legal entanglements and questions of his NFL eligibility to play in 2021.

Watson's Texans play a preseason game on Saturday at the Dallas Cowboys. He is not expected to participate.

Watson currently is facing 22 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him, and he’s being investigated by Houston police and the NFL. The league has yet to determine if Watson will be place on the Commissioner's Exempt List for Week 1 or not, meaning the three-time Pro Bowler must continue to report to the team's facility.