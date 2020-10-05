Fired O'Brien: 'I Respected the Decision'

The Houston Texans, led by chairman Cal McNair, on Monday made a newsworthy decision. But not even Bill O’Brien - the centerpiece of that decision, as he's been fired as the franchise's coach and GM - views it as controversial.

“I respected the decision,” O’Brien said in a video conference call via Charean Williams. "I knew something like this could happen. That's the business.''

The Texans have started this NFL season 0-4 and are further bogged down by personnel decisions made by O'Brien - decisions that can be deemed as "controversial,'' including the pricy trade acquisition of Laremy Tunsil and the trade-away of DeAndre Hopkins.

“Every decision we made was always in the best interest of the team,” O’Brien said when asked about those sort of personnel decisions. “We had long conversations. We put a lot of research into them. There were things that happened within the walls of the organization that outside public really will never know. That’s just the way it is, and I totally understand that. We had a lot of great conversations that went into these decisions, a lot of research. We had a lot of people who helped us along the way.''

O’Brien finished his six-plus years with a 52-48 record. The Texans made the postseason four times, going 2-4. They never advanced past the divisional round. Included in their postseason failures was a loss to Kansas City last year that came despite holding a huge lead.

“I’m sorry that we couldn’t get this team over the hump,” O’Brien said. “We didn’t get it over the hump last year, the year before, and obviously early on this year. But it wasn’t for a lack of effort. We did win four division championships in six years. So we did a lot of good things here, but we didn’t do enough. We didn’t bring a Super Bowl to Houston.

"I believe eventually someone will. I believe this is a championship game that needs to get things turned around right now, but I believe in this team.''

That someone won't likely be Romeo Crennel, named the interim coach in O'Brien's stead. And it surely won't be O'Brien, who obviously doesn't like the Texans' decision here ... but also doesn't have much argument against it.