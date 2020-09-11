Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien, reflecting on the issues of social justice and COVID-19, issued a prognostication for Thursday's NFL's 2020 season-opener at Kansas City.

"I think,'' O'Brien predicted, "it's going to be a historic night.''

Chiefs 34, Texans 20 - and yet another meeting between these two clubs in which O'Brien's defense simply has no answers for Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes (24 of 32 for 211 yards and three touchdowns) and his assortment of electric weapons.

"We had trouble stopping the run, we had problems getting off the field,'' O'Brien said. "We dug ourselves a hole there.''

What changed in this matchup from the 51-31 playoff loss sustained by Houston to end the Texans' 2019 season? Just one thing: The Chiefs addition of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the first-round pick who debuted with 138 yards and a spectacular start-and-stop 27-yard touchdown run.

The Chiefs were all about fireworks and a little bit about fog, with K.C. coach Andy Reid wearing an oversized COVID-protection face shield that on a rainy night at Arrowhead Stadium was mostly fogged up.

Fogged up ... not unlike a Texans defense that simply cannot solve the collection of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins ... and now, it seems, a legit running game upon which to rely in case one of the other fireworks doesn't pop.

Houston QB Deshaun Watson (who ran for one score and threw for another) and his group didn't fare much better, the Texans leaning toward the conservative in their choice-making ... on decisions to punt on fourth-and-apparently-too-long, to labor to "establish the run'' even after the score grew lopsided, and to throw downfield to the pass-catchers who were supposed to receiver-by-committee their way to making up for the Arizona trade-away of DeAndre Hopkins.

"They were both long-yardage situations,'' O'Brien said of the punting decisions. "We just didn't get it done. 4th-and-9, 4th-and-10. We felt like (punting, despite being behind) was the best decision.''

The Texans did get production out of running back David Johnson, the "get'' in the Hopkins trade. He contributed 109 all-purpose yards and a 21-yard TD run.

Said O'Brien: "He's a good player. There's a lot to build on there.''

In the last three meetings between these two clubs, the Texans are 0-2. And they've allowed 51 and 34 points. That doesn't mean the two-time defending AFC South champs are something shy of playoff-worthy; it's way too early to make that allegation.

But it does mean that the Houston Texans are something shy of figuring out how to stick with the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs. And it does mean that if they have those sort of aspirations of their own, and don't improve vastly on defense, the hopes of O'Brien's team will be ... history.