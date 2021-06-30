The Five: The Best Moves The Houston Texans Made In 2021 NFL Offseason

The Houston Texans might not have made a splash this offseason, but they did make several moves that are promising in the future.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans aren't in an ideal situation as the 2021 season approaches. Deshaun Watson still is not expected to return before kickoff and the team is starting fresh with a new staff and new players.

No pressure, right?

Houston is still hopeful the pieces in place will be enough to keep them competitive throughout a 17-game season. At worst, at least new bosses David Culley and Nick Caserio can see which players are going to be a part of the long-term process toward contending.

The Texans didn't make any "splash moves,'' but they did make ones that were smart for both the short and long-term goals. Entering training camp, these five stand out the most.

5. Hiring Nick Caserio as general manager

For years, Caserio was linked to the Texans and for a GM role in the NFL. Remember following the firing of Brian Gaine how Jack Easterby tried to steal Nick from New England? Remember when the Patriots almost filed tampering charges against Houston?

Good times.

Caserio's first offseason has come with turmoil due to the Deshaun Watson situation, but the new GM's overall background working with Bill Belichick has given him the knowledge of what it takes to scout and find talent. After nearly two decades with a team that knows how to win, Houston is getting a GM that has built three Super Bowl winning rosters as the director of player personnel.

Give it a season, but Caserio is the right call for the long-term.

4. Trading up to draft Michigan WR Nico Collins

With the loss of Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks is without a true running mate. The best option on the roster could be Collins, the 6-foot-4 target out of Michigan whom the Texans traded up for in April.

Collins missed the 2020 season as an opt-out to COVID-19. Prior to that, he was the Wolverines leading receiver for the two seasons. Both years, Collins recorded at least 35 catches, over 630 yards and six touchdowns. He also averaged a career 17.8 yards per catch.

Cooks will be the possessional target, but Houston is missing a big-framed receiver that can win on the boundary. Giving up two draft picks isn't ideal, but if the 2019 version of Collins is heading to Houston this season, the Texans might have found their new top weapon.

3. Adding a 1,000-yard rusher in Phillip Lindsay

Houston finished 31st in rushing last season behind David and Duke Johnson. David, who was acquired in the DeAndre Hopkins trade, was the only player to record more than 500 rushing yards on the campaign.

Lindsay joins the squad on a one-year, $5 million deal. Not only will this strengthen Houston's backfield in depth, but it also helps in production. In his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos, Lindsay recorded back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons on the ground.

Last year, Lindsay battled injuries and lost reps to Melvin Gordon. In Houston, he should be the solidified No. 2 option with a chance to steal reps from Johnson. All and all, this is a smart move and perhaps upgrade to Houston's rushing attack from what they saw in 2020.

2. Adding DB Desmond King to stabilize the secondary

Although it's a one-year deal, don't think that Caserio and Culley won't be paying attention to King's progression in 2021 with an eye on a new deal. After all, it's not every day an All-Pro defensive back joins a rebuilding club.

King has been one of the more consistent slot defenders in the NFL. The former Jim Thorpe Award winner recorded at least 50 tackles in each of his first four seasons, plus tallied at least one sacks. In 2018, he shined with three interceptions and a touchdown.

King adds value in zone coverage thanks to his closing speed, but he's a willing tackler in space. On top of that, he's graded with a 67 or higher by Pro Football Focus in all four years. In new coordinator Lovie Smith's defense, he's a nice fit.

1. Stealing Miami TE Brevin Jordan on Day 3

Houston, as best it could, needed to draft a cornerback and fix its defense in the NFL Draft. While other names could be considered, drafting Jordan was the right move by Caserio when on the clock with the No. 147.

Jordan was considered throughout the draft season as the No. 3 tight end prospect behind Florida's Kyle Pitts and Penn State's Pat Freiermuth. In his final season with the Hurricanes, he averaged 15.6 yards per catch and tallied a career-best 536 receiving yards.

Whether it's Davis Mills or Tyrod Taylor, both quarterbacks need weapons to be successful in the passing game. Jordan will need to improve as an in-line blocker, but his hands and route-running could have him vying for a starting job early.

Smart GMs draft talented players and make it work. Jordan would have been a steal in Round 4. Instead, he's a slam-dunk addition in Round 5.

