Five Houston Texans Named Alternates for the 2020 Pro Bowl

The Houston Texans have five players named as alternates for the 2020 Pro Bowl. OLB Whitney Mercilus, NT D.J. Reader, LS Jon Weeks, C Nick Martin and ILB Zach Cunningham were each named alternates for the event.

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 26, 2020. This marks the 16th-consecutive season (2004-19) that the Texans have had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl.

Cunningham leads the AFC with 128 total tackles this season, which is also a new single-season career-high.

Mercilus has 44 total tackles, with a team-leading 5.5 sacks. He also had 13 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Reader is having his best season in the NFL with 50 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss.

Martin has been steady at center this season, starting all 14 games to this point, and Weeks continues to be one of the most consistent players on the roster with this flawless snaps.

