Texans at Packers: Houston's 5 Who Need To Impress

With the NFL preseason about to kick off, here are five Houston Texans to watch for as they push for either bigger roles, or just to make the team.

The NFL's preseason games may not always be a visual treat for fans and coaches alike, but for the livelihoods of hundreds of players, it can be the life or death of their career.

As is the case with their 31 rivals, the Houston Texans will be using the upcoming three games to trim down their roster to the final 53, while also keeping track of potential practice squad members.

Given the huge turnover of players this offseason, nailing down who is safe is a far shorter list than who is at risk. Therefore, there are dozens of players who need a strong preseason if they hope to make the roster, or if they aim to push for a larger role.

Of course, there are always a few who stand out as borderline decisions as the Texans are in Green Bay for Friday's NFL preseason opener.

WR - Isaiah Coulter

A fifth-round pick by the Texans in 2020, Coulter was a virtual non-entity his rookie season. The 6'2" receiver played just six snaps in one game last year. What makes his position even more trepidatious were the additions of similarly tall receivers Chris Conley, Chris Moore and Jordan Veasy in free agency, while Houston moved up to draft Nico Collins.

TE - Kahale Warring

It's easy to love Warring the 'prospect.' He has the height, athleticism, build, and all-around agility you rarely see in tight ends. However, after essentially redshirting his rookie season in 2019, he failed to make an impact in 2020, catching just three of seven targets for 35 yards.

Now with a new general manager and coaching staff in place, he has a lot of new people to win over. And with GM Nick Caserio having brought in veteran tight ends Antony Auclair and Ryan Izzo, and drafted Brevin Jordan - Warring is currently fourth on the unofficial depth chart and has some work to do.

DE - Jonathan Greenard

A second-year player, Greenard absolutely shouldn't be at risk of being cut. He showed flashes in 2020, but didn't make much of an impact starting just one game and recording one sack and 19 combined tackles.

Thankfully, this new 4-3 scheme and his move to defensive end should both work in his favor.

However, the former third-round pick is currently towards the tail end of the depth chart and with a new defensive coordinator in place, this is his chance to cement his position as a key member of this new defense early on.

DT - Ross Blacklock

You could essentially cut-and-paste what was said about Greenard for Blacklock who had as many tackles for loss as he did ejections his rookie year (1). Blacklock was Houston's highest draft pick just one year ago and, as such, logically should be safe.

In this new scheme, Blacklock should feel more comfortable and is coming into his second year in great shape. But, he's behind Brandon Dunn and Maliek Collins in the depth chart, and again, he'll surely want to force coordinator Lovie Smith's hand and give him a prominent role in the long run.

C - Ryan McCollum

Yes, it's unusual to include an undrafted free agent in this list. But, there is logic.

Houston currently has veterans Justin Britt and Cole Toner ahead of McCollum on the depth chart. Both are on one-year deals; Britt is coming off of a serious injury and hasn't played since 2019, Toner only has three career starts to his name.

In theory, while Britt looks the likely starter, for now, the backup spot should be fair game and perhaps in the long-term, the starter role will be also.

If McCollum ever wanted a real shot at getting some meaningful reps in the NFL, Houston may be his best shot. And the "shots'' start coming Friday in Green Bay.

