Florida's Jonathan Greenard Meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

Patrick D. Starr

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans have met with Florida Gators edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. Greenard is one of the first known pass rushers that the Texans have had contact with at the NFL Combine in a formal interview.

Greenard started his collegiate career with Louisville where he played from 2015-2018. He missed all of the 2018 season due to a wrist injury he suffered on the first defensive series of the season.

In 2017, Greenard appeared in 13 games (five starts) and led the Cardinals with 15.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks.

In 2019, Greenard was a graduate transfer to Florida where he appeared in 12 games leading the SEC with 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He also had 52 total tackles, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups.

Greenard was selected to the First-Team All-SEC selection by the coaches and Associated Press. He also participated in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile. Alabama.

