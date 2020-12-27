'Football Flirt': Texans Should Hire Coach Urban Meyer

Yes, He's A 'Football Flirt.' But The Houston Texans Should Flirt Away And Try To Hire 'Ruthless' Coach Urban Meyer

Even after a couple of years into Urban Meyer's "retirement,'' he remains one of the most alluring coaching names in college football - and in football in general. But he also remains the consummate "football flirt,'' as the University of Texas just learned.

And now it's time for the NFL's Houston Texans to court the flirt ... just in case.

Two sources close to the Longhorns/Meyer situation told TexansDaily.com earlier this month that Meyer was putting in the work to assemble a "what-if'' staff should he decide to leave his FOX analyst job and re-enter the NCAA grind. This was about UT for a moment, and it would've register as one of the greatest "gets'' of its kind; Meyer built an incredible legacy at Ohio State, left the game due to his health concerns, but is still viewed as so relentlessly talented that the Longhorns' return to prominence would be almost inevitable.

READ MORE: Buzz: Urban Meyer Assembling A 'What-If' Staff To Join Him at UT

READ MORE: Dying Dream: No Urban Meyer To Texas

It's not hard to make the leap of faith regarding Meyer and a similar success in the NFL, which is why yet another report of his interest in un-retiring is so intriguing.

Meyer has never coached at this level; there would surely be a learning curve. But there is no evidence that a hot NFL assistant or a retread NFL name will have more success than a top-notch college coach.

And Meyer - with a masterful talent for building programs, and for pushing the envelope (and even the rules) to achieve that goal - is top-notch.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Behind-The-Scenes Push For Bills Coach and GM

READ MORE: Bieniemy Should Coach The Texans, Says Michael Irvin

Meyer is other things, too, though. He is ruthless. His detractors would even say "conniving.'' And he'll make enemies. Indeed, it seems now our coverage of Meyer's flirtation with Texas - UT didn't close a deal, leaving the Longhorns with coach Tom Herman - was in part fueled by Meyer's hatred for his old Ohio State aide. Meyer, it seems, thinks Herman was the "tattletale'' who told damaging truths about the underbelly of the Buckeyes program.

Maybe Meyer doesn't really ever want to coach again. As one source put it to us, "He likes being wanted. He likes the attention.''

Fine. The Houston Texans should want Urban Meyer. The Houston Texans should give him his beloved attention. The Houston Texans owe it to themselves to find out of one of football's great masterminds just wants to flirt ... or maybe wants to consummate a relationship.