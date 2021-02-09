For Deshaun 'Super' Success: Make Fuller his 'Gronk'

Should Deshaun Watson remain in Houston, the Texans need to keep Will Fuller for their own Brady-Gronk combination

HOUSTON - It's best to always have a "name'' a quarterback can count on. The go-to target. An ace in the hole.

For proof, look no further than Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski over the past decade. On the biggest stage in football's biggest night, the duo lit it up once more, connecting six times for 67 yards and two scores on the way to a 31-9 Super Bowl LV win for their new team in Tampa.

Here's hoping the Houston Texans are paying attention. They already have their own Brady-Gronk duo still inside of NRG Stadium.

The names? Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller.

The Texans are now trying to salvage their relationship with Watson. According to sources per TexansDaily.com, Watson has "rebuffed' the team's attempts to contact him with hopes of repairing the relationship.

Do coach David Culley and GM Caserio have a tool at their disposal to get Watson thinking their way?

That might just start with signing Fuller to a long-term deal.

Watson relied heavily on DeAndre Hopkins as the security blanket during their first three years in Houston, while Fuller was the home-run hitter. Following Hopkins' trade to the Arizona Cardinals, the 2016 first-round receiver needed to show he could be a true No. 1 target.

Asked and answered by Fuller in 11 games for 2020.

Fuller remained healthy for a full season. He posted career-bests with 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. If not for a PED suspension, who knows what the numbers could've been?

The connection between Watson and Fuller is undeniable. Even with No.2 Brandin Cooks, it was the Notre Dame product who now was garnering first reads. To put in context how vital Fuller was, Cooks, the team's No. 2 option, had 45 catches, but only tallied near 300 yards less in that span.

Quarterbacks who have go-to targets seem to thrive. Even when down, they're far from out.

Patrick Mahomes has done it with Travis Kelce. Three years, three 1,000-yard seasons, three trips to the AFC title game, with two ending in the Super Bowl.

Brady made it a career with Gronkowski. A 10-year friendship and four Super Bowl titles? Checks all the boxes for a perfect combination.

As for Watson? There's no telling what the upside can be. Are his skills just outside the Mahomes stratosphere? Can his winning pedigree be up there with Brady?

It could. To find out, it's best to build around him a safety net - or, rather, a "receiver net.''

We'll argue that keeping Fuller is a step to keeping Watson.