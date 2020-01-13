State of The Texans
For Now, The Texans to Stand Pat With Current Front Office Setup In the 2020 Season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With the season over for the Houston Texans, the off-season has arrived just a day after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien and the Texans will go through exit meetings and physicals with the team then move to discussions with the existing coaching staff then move to more meaningful conversations with the owner of the team in Cal McNair on the direction of the organization. 

When asked if the Texans were going to hire a general manager or keep their franchise without the one figurehead for the general manager position, O'Brien said for the moment the structure would stay the same. 

"I haven't even met with Cal today, to be honest with you," O'Brien started. "I would be remiss by answering that question, but I feel like where we are right now, the way that I see it right now, it stays the way it is." 

Currently, the Texans split up the general manager duties between current front office members, Director of Player Personnel Matt Baziergan, Director of College Scouting James Fiipefert, Senior Vice President of Football Administration Chris Olsen, and Executive Vice President of Team Development Jack Easterby.

O'Brien liked what the group did during the regular season to help the Texans to the Divisional Round. 

"We have, again, a great group of people that meet daily," O'Brien said of the Texans' front office setup. "That talk about the team, the roster, all the support staff, the subprograms that we have here, and try to make the best decisions for the team."

Texans Justin Reid Lowers the Boom on Tyreek Hill

On a key third-down play, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was able to deliver a legal hit on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to force a punt.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Deshaun Watson Hits Darren Fells to Extend Texans Lead to 21-0

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells continued his red-zone presence by catching a four-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to extend their lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Chiefs Run Out of Firework Due to the 51 Points Put on the Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs had to apologize to their fans due to running out of fireworks for putting up 51 points on the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Deshaun Watson Backs Bill O'Brien as the Texans Head Coach

Deshaun Watson after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs backed Bill O'Brien as the coach to lead the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

J.J. Watt Disappointed The Texans Defense Could Not Get a Stop When Needed

Houston Texans J.J. Watt was disappointed in the defenses effort against the Kansas City Chiefs and he shouldered the blame for their performance.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Bill O'Brien Expects Romeo Crennel Back with the Texans in 2020

After the Houston Texans defense was shredded by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for 51-points. Head coach Bill O'Brien expects Romeo Crennel to be back with the coaching staff in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Houston Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Gets X-Rays on Ribs

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had x-rays at halftime after injuring himself on the final offensive play of the first half.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Carlos Hyde Wants to Continue to His Career With the Texans

After arriving in a trade before the start of the season, Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde wants to stay heading into the next season.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson Not Discouraged With the Direction of The Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson expects the franchise to be pushing for more playoff appearances and bigger goals with him as the quarterback of the franchise.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Failed on All Levels When It Mattered The Most Against the Chiefs

The Houston Texans once again show they are not ready to take that next step after an ugly loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr