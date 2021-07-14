Former Broncos, Texans Coach Alex Gibbs Passes Away at 80

"Our hearts go out to Alex's wife, Trina, and the entire Gibbs family as well as Alex's many former players and fellow coaches."

The NFL lost an important member of the coaching fraternity on Monday when long-time assistant Alex Gibbs died from complications from a stroke. He was 80.

In the Atlanta Falcons' statement, the club said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Alex Gibbs, who was a transformational offensive line coach. Gibbs built a foundation here that helped us lead the NFL in rushing from 2004-2006.''

And from the Denver Broncos: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the National Football League as an offensive line coach. During his 14 years with the Broncos, Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability. He helped the Broncos to Super Bowls during three different decades -- including back-to-back World Championships -- while forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history.

"Our hearts go out to Alex's wife, Trina, and the entire Gibbs family as well as Alex's many former players and fellow coaches."

Under Gibbs' direction, Denver build an offensive line force using a zone scheme featuring quicker blockers in front of QB John Elway and running back Terrell Davis. Elway was always destined to win hardware, and did. Davis was able to be an NFL MVP as well, while winning two Lombardi Trophies and a place in Canton as a member of the Broncos.

Gibbs' approach in Denver, coaching under Mike Shanahan, produced annual 1,000-yard rushers from 1995-2000. He was there again in 2002 and 2003, and when Gibbs returned to Denver, so did the 1,000-yard rusher.

READ MORE: Where Tunsil Ranks

Gibbs eventually went to Atlanta in 2004, remaining there through 2006. Gibbs helped Atlanta lead the league in rushing from 2004-2006 before later coaching here in Houston in 2008 and 2009 (working under head coach Gary Kubiak), in Seattle in 2010, and one more time with the Broncos in 2013 - and he did it again, this time with Peyton Manning setting single-season records for touchdown passes and passing yards in 2013 as the Broncos returned to the Super Bowl before falling to the Seattle Seahawks.

Gibbs also spent time working for the Raiders (1988-1989), San Diego Chargers (1990-1991), Indianapolis Colts (1992) and Kansas City Chiefs (1993-1994).

CONTINUE READING: More Texans News Here