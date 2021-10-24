J.J. Watt & DeAndre Hopkins Help Cardinals Embarrass Texans

J.J. Watt's Cardinals drub his old Texans team. 'It hurts me to see where it is now,' Watt says of the one-win Houston franchise. "Because I believe those fans deserve to be living those high times, to be experiencing those great moments.''

It's become a cliche movie scene: The good guy and the bad guy, in a fight. There is a weapon on the floor. Grab the weapon - which is within inches of the grasp of both - and the fight is won.

Who will grab the weapon?

On Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, the Cardinals owned the weapon - well, two of them, actually, as former Houston stars DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt played roles in the home team's 31-5 drubbing of the visiting Texans.

''I know how unbelievable the fan base is,'' said Watt before the game, reminiscing about his decade in Houston, where he became the most decorated player in franchise history. ''So that's why it hurts me to see where it is now. Because I believe those fans deserve to be living those high times, to be experiencing those great moments.''

Right now, for Houston, losers of six straight to drop to 1-6?

Unless one counts the early-game defensive safety? There are no high times. There are no great moments.

Again, unless one ... chooses to enjoy what Watt and Hopkins and Arizona QB Kyler Murray are building in Arizona, where the Cardinals are 7-0 for the first time since 1974.

Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who politely excused his way out of Houston at the end of the 2020 season. Hopkins was a three-time All-Pro in Houston who was rudely disinvited by Texans leadership the year before.

The moves are working for the Cardinals.

There is not much evidence that anything is working for the Texans, who under new coach David Culley are in the running for "worst team in the NFL'' as they juggle what to do on the field at quarterback (rookie Davis Mills started again here) and in the front office at quarterback (the Deshaun Watson trade rumors involving the Miami Dolphins persist as the Nov. 2 deadline looms).

What about the Texans' reach for other weapons?

Maybe Mills (23 of 32 for 125 yards) summarized things best when during this week he put a frame around his efforts.

''I've definitely seen progress,'' he said. ''It's a challenge every week, but I've tried to acknowledge the mistakes I've made and learn from them and continue to grow as a better player.''

The Houston Texans are trying to learn something about "growth.'' But on Sunday, mostly what they learned about was "mistakes'' - mistakes in the form of J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins.