Former Texan Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Three months after being cut by Houston, Rasul Douglas is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Green Bay

The Houston Texans have been in need of a consistent cornerback for some time, and it appears that in Rasul Douglas they let one slip right through their fingers.

Now a member of the Green Bay Packers, the 27-year-old Douglas was just named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, just three months after being waived by the Texans.

Douglas, a former starter for the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers, was signed by Texans general manager Nick Caserio on August 25th after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Texans released him just six days later.

He was subsequently picked up by the Packers and hasn't looked back. This past week he had six combined tackles, four defended passes, and the first pick-six of his NFL career in Green Bay's 36-28 win over the LA Rams.

Since Week 6 he's played in seven games with four starts, allowing a 51.2 completion percentage and producing eight defended passes and two interceptions. Had he remained in Houston, he'd currently rank second in interceptions, defended passes, and (amongst defensive backs) completion percentage allowed.

The Texans have used a rotation at cornerback with Lonnie Johnson, Tavierre Thomas, Desmond King, and Tremon Smith all seeing snaps, and Terrance Mitchell the only consistent starter.

Whether or not Douglas would have succeeded within this rotation and Lovie Smith's scheme to the same degree as he has in Green Bay is anybody's guess, but his recent performances do leave you wondering what could have been...