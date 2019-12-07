Former Houston Texans' Punter Shane Lechler Selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team

Former Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler was named to the NFL 100 All-Time team. Lechler was selected to the team by a panel of 26-voters, and he is the first Texans' player to make the team.

Lecher was a six-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection during his career in the NFL. He spent most of his career with the Oakland Raiders before spending his final five seasons with the Texans.

With the Texans, Lechler punted 430 times while averaging 47.6 yards per punt while never averaging less than 38.8 yards per punt. Lechler retired from the NFL before the 2019 NFL season.

Shane Lechler's Bio

2000-2012 Oakland Raiders, 2013-2017 Houston Texans. Selected by Raiders in 5th round of 2000 draft. NFL's all-time leader in gross punting average (47.6 yards per punt). Finished season 1st in punting average 4 times, 2003-2004, 2007, 2009. Ranked in NFL's top 2 in punting average 12 times in 18 seasons. Earned 1st-team All-Pro honors 6 times, most by punter in NFL history. Made 7 Pro Bowls, tied with Hall of Famer Ray Guy for most in NFL history by punter. Named to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s. Born August 7, 1976, in East Bernard, Texas.

