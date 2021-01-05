Longtime Texans QB Schaub Retiring

On Monday, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced that former Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub will be retiring after 16 seasons in the NFL. A two-time Pro-Bowler for the Texans, Schaub was arguably Houston's first "franchise quarterback,'' leading the team to their first two division titles.

After the Texans traded for Schaub to replace David Carr back in 2007, he went on to spend seven years in Houston, compiling a 46-42 record. In 2009 he passed for a career-best 4,770-yards, most in the league that year, as he led the Texans to their first-ever winning season, finishing 9-7 under head coach Gary Kubiak.

Schaub went on to lead Houston to back-to-back division titles in 2011 and 2012, finishing 22-10 over that period.

Unfortunately, playoff success evaded Schaub and his Texans. After missing the playoffs in 2011 due to injury, he did guide Houston to a wildcard victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012 before losing the divisional matchup to the New England Patriots.

In his final season with the Texans in 2013, Schaub passed for 10 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a record of 2-6 in a season interrupted by injury and a drop in form. After one season-a-piece with the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, Schaub went on to spend the next four years in Atlanta backing up Matt Ryan.

The now 39-year old Schaub retains the Texans franchise records for passing yards with 23,221, passing touchdowns with 124, and game-winning drives led by the quarterback with 14 (Per PFR).

In seven years at NRG Stadium, Schaub was an integral part of arguably the best Texans team to date. Surrounded by the likes of J.J. Watt, Andre Johnson, Arian Foster, Jonathan Joseph, and Duane Brown, questions will always remain of what could have been had Schaub remained healthy in 2011 or beaten New England in 2012.

Regardless, after an impressive NFL career, he retires as the winningest quarterback in Texans history.