Former Texans Starter Joins Group 'Retiring' From Giants

Former Houston Texans guard Zach Fulton is the third player in the last week to retire from the New York Giants

New York Giants guard Zach Fulton has become the third player in four days to retire from coach Joe Judge's team, inevitably casting further doubts on Judge's future and the direction of the team.

A starting guard for the Houston Texans from 2018-2020, Fulton started 90 of his 107 career appearances, including 44 for the Texans, and is choosing to walk away from the game at just age 29.

However, this isn't the full story.

Fulton follows in the footsteps of linebacker Todd Davis and center Joe Looney to retire from the Giants in the past week. Whether or not this has something to do with Judge's style is up for debate.

Per multiple reports, Judge has his players running laps for mistakes, as well as doing sprints and pushups following a much-publicized brawl that recently took place at training camp which saw quarterback Daniel Jones under a pile of players.

Then there was the headline-grabbing release of former wide receiver turned tight end Kelvin Benjamin who openly criticized Judge.

"I have a perspective on Joe Judge," Benjamin said via NJ.com. "He’s not a coach that can ever win a Super Bowl because he sits there and cusses all day. You can tell he’s one-sided about everything. He’s a know-it-all. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. We all can learn from each other. We’re all humans at the end of the day. The true colors will come out."

Unfortunately for Fulton, this is a somewhat underwhelming way to end a solid NFL career that saw him drafted as a sixth-rounder to the Kansas City Chiefs, only to go on and start all 16 games his rookie year and remain a consistent presence for both the Chiefs and Texans.

But who knows, perhaps this was just the easiest way of escaping the boiling pot that is Giants training camp ...

