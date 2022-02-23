Three Former Texans Picked Early In USFL Draft

Three former Houston Texans had their names called early on in the inaugural USFL draft.

Two months out from the 2022 NFL Draft, the USFL - the latest attempt at an upstart professional spring football league - kicked off on Tuesday evening, with three former Houston Texans hearing their names called early on.

The first recognizable name for Texans fans was quarterback Jordan Ta'amu who went second overall to the Tampa Bay Bandits. The former Ole Miss signal-caller went undrafted in 2019, subsequently signing with the Texans. In three preseason appearances, Ta'amu went 6 of 12 for 50 yards and an interception, while also rushing for a further 25 yards.

Ta'amu's spell in Houston may not have been memorable, but after a successful stint with another attempt at spring football, this time with the XFL, he went on to bounce from team to team, namely the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Football Team.

The next former Texan to hear his name called was fellow quarterback, Alex McGough, who went sixth overall to the Birmingham Stallions. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, McGough joined Houston in 2019 where he bounced between the active roster and the practice squad until October of the following year.

McGough never played a snap for the Texans, with the NFL's preseason games all being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic - likely his best chance to see game time.

Finally, there was linebacker Davis Bellamy. A practice squad member for the Texans in 2018 and 2020, the former Georgia Bulldog never made a regular-season appearance for Houston.

Bellamy did play for the Texans in both the 2018 and 2019 preseason, even recording an interception against the San Francisco 49ers and a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions. He was selected with the first pick of the second round by the New Orleans Breakers.