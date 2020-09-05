SI.com
Former Texans Pro Bowler Lamar Miller Cut By Patriots

Anthony R Wood

Around the NFL all 32 teams are cutting their rosters down to 53, with some surprises along the way. One such surprise involves former Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller, who was cut by the New England Patriots on Saturday.

This unexpected cut comes after just one training camp with Bill Belichick's team. The 29-year-old former Miami Dolphins fourth-rounder spent four seasons in Houston, the final of which was on IR after suffering a torn ACL during a preseason game at the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

During his three seasons on the field in Houston, Miller racked up 2,934 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns on 716 carries. A favorite of Bill O'Brien, it seemed a logical fit to go from Houston to New England and in doing so, join up with a similar head coach. 

However, it appears the 2018 Pro Bowler couldn't do enough to warrant a backup role and it seems likely this is related to his knee. 

Despite the Patriots only activating Miller from the PUP list on September 2, running backs coach Ivan Fears stated the following day that he believed Miller could "bounce back and be the guy he was," going on to admit "that's going to take a little time," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. 

While Miller may now be available, the Texans have a strong backfield with David Johnson and Duke Johnson set to star, so don't expect a return any time soon. 

Hopefully, the former Texan finds a new home soon during this whirlwind season.

