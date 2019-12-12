State of The Texans
Former Pitcher and Texans D.J. Reader Thinks the Yankees Are Back to Buying Dynasties With The Signing of Gerrit Cole

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader was asked about the contract that former Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole signed with the New York Yankees that was worth $324 million for eight years. 

One of Reader's first loves is the game of baseball and was a pitcher and first baseman at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Reader weighed in on Cole's contract and the game he keeps up when he is not concentrating on football. 

IMG_9014

"Oh man, it's crazy, right?" Reader said of Cole's contract. "Guys got paid. Yankees are just doing what they do — just going to buy a dynasty."

Cole was instrumental in helping the Astros to 210 regular-season wins and Reader, like many inside the Texans locker room enjoyed their success. 

"It's crazy, but you know, he is doing good," Reader said of Cole. "Proud of him. Happy for him."

Reader went to Clemson as a two-sport athlete for football and baseball. A pitcher, Reader was sitting at 93-94 mph with his fastball and also had a cutter and curveball. Despite having above-average velocity, Reader was realistic in where his future was with his athletic future and stuck to the game of football. 

Even with the money that major league baseball players bring home, Reader enjoys his current profession. 

"No," Reader said if his regrets in not playing baseball. "I love this sport and love what I do. Body type kind of works well with what I do."

