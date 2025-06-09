Texans Daily

Former Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb Passes Physical with Houston Texans

Star running back Nick Chubb has passed his physical with the Houston Texans.

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has passed his physical and will sign with the Houston Texans.

The physical was the last step for Chubb joining the team and creating a one-two punch in the backfield with Joe Mixon.

Chubb has dealt with injuries over the past two seasons, as he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season and a broken foot in Week 15 of the 2024 season.

However, when the 29-year-old is on the field, he is still a productive running back. He may not be the Pro Bowler he once was, but Chubb could fit well in the Texans' offense alongside their star running back, Mixon.

In the 2024 season, Chubb rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns, as well as five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

He only appeared in eight games due to injuries, but showed flashes of still being an effective running back, including a two-touchdown performance in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Chubb passing his physical, the Texans have officially formed a great one-two punch with Mixon, who could help elevate their offense around star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

