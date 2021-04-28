Pitts Signs Contract To Retire With Texans

Former Houston Texans offensive tackle Chester Pitts has signed a one-day contract to officially retire a Texan.

A second-round pick in the franchise's first-ever NFL Draft, Pitts went on to start every game at either left tackle or guard for the Texans for seven straight seasons before a leg injury just two games into the 2009 campaign ended his season. The San Diego State alumni spent 2010 with the Seattle Seahawks before retiring from the NFL.

The news of Pitts’ ceremonial re-signing comes just one day after the team announced that the former starter would be announcing their third-round pick this Friday at the NFL Draft in Cleveland, marking the third time he has announced a Texans draft selection.

"It's a blast and it's a wonderful thing," said Pitts, per the Texans. "You get to represent your team, so there's always going to be a love you have that you just can't explain.''

In the wake of the Bill O'Brien era, and the turmoil surrounding QB Deshaun Watson, not all of the former members of the Houston Texans feel that particular bond right now, most notably Andre Johnson, the former standout wide receiver. But that "love you can't explain'' exists for Pitts.

And there is another love that will be on exhibit when the Texans take the NFL Draft stage this week.

"But on top of all that,'' Pitts said, "I get to take my 14-year old son with me. His birthday is May 3, so this makes it extra special."

