'Foundational 5: Who Are Texans' Building Blocks for Future?

There is no use pining over the fact that the Houston Texans' "Foundational 5'' - building blocks for the franchise - included the likes of J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins.

Now it's time for a start-over.

Do the Texans have five players to occupy our "Foundational 5'' spots?

Maybe. It's a bit of a stretch. We'll try.

1) Laremy Tunsil, tackle. He's an elite talent, he's performed that way (generally) and he's 26. There's one.

2) Justin Reid, safety. He's 24, still plenty of time to elevate his game from where it started as a 2018 rookie when he, as a third-round pick, showed off top-notch playmaking abilities.

3) Zack Cunningham, linebacker. The other teams respect him. Put him in the middle of a good defense, he likely becomes a star. Cunningham, like Tunsil, is 26.

4) Brandin Cooks, receiver. He turns 28 in the fall, but that doesn't mean he can't be "foundational.'' What makes this problematic is that in an aforementioned "ideal world,'' Cooks would be a team's standout second receiver, not a guy relied upon to carry the sort of load that might be his in 2021.

5) Tytus Howard, tackle. The 2019 first-round pick is just 25, with plenty of room to grow. Of course, if he's moved from right tackle to play inside, that takes a chuck out of his "foundational'ness.''

What is most troubling about this list? Three things: One, the aforementioned former Texans who aren't on it. Two, the fact that the NFL at large probably considers Tunsil to be its only "star.'' And three, not only is Watson not on it (for reasons Texans fans understand), but no other QB is, either.

Houston is about to embark on an era where finding cornerstone players is among the major goals. This quintet will ideally help the Texans get there.

