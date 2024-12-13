Four Houston Texans Listed Questionable Before Miami Dolphins Game
The Houston Texans, fresh off a bye week, are well rested heading into a home contest against the Miami Dolphins. The week off helped them nurture some injuries as well, which is crucial in the latter stretch of the NFL season.
With an 8-5 record, the Texans have a two-game lead in the AFC South as they look to win the division and earn a playoff bid for the second-straight season. They had huge aspirations heading into the season, though injuries have been a hindrance to their results.
Ahead of their matchup against the Dolphins, the Texans have five players with game status tags and one having already been ruled out.
Here are key game statuses for Houston ahead of the matchup:
OUT:
- OL Juice Scruggs, foot
Questionable:
- OG Kenyon Green, shoulder
- LB Christian Harris, calf
- LB Jamal Hill, knee
- OL Nick Broeker, hand
The Texans will be without Juice Scruggs for a couple of games and potentially Kenyon Green against Miami -- which is a brutal blow to the offensive line which has already struggled this season. The linebacker depth could be taking a hit, too.
